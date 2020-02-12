Here’s why the Seattle Seahawks could sign Bryan Bulaga in 2020 in free agency

In our 2020 version of Finding Free Agents, we will try to answer three questions for each player: why the Seahawks to be interested? What would their contract look like? What is the probability that they will reach the free agency? Throughout the series, we will focus on positions specific to Seattle: wide receiver, tight end, offensive line and EDGE.

For nine years, Bryan Bulaga maintained the right side of the Packers’ offensive line. While the rest of the Green Bay line, in addition to Aaron Rodgers’ weapons, has undergone constant change, Bulaga has only been a constant by Rodgers himself. Bulaga’s contract comes to an end just as left tackle David Bakhtiari, one of the best blind protectors in the game, enters a contract year. The Packers may have to allocate funds to sign Bakhtiari for a massive extension, which means Bulaga could hit the free market before his 31-year season.

Why would the Seahawks be interested?

Seattle’s right tackle for the past four seasons, Germain Ifedi, is headed for free will and is expected to exceed $ 10 million a year. While the Ifedi is a solid starter – and unjustly slandered – it would be wise for the Seahawks to look for cheaper alternatives. A potential internal alternative, George Fant, seems to focus on finding an opportunity to play left tackle – so he’s likely to move on. During week 16, Jamarco Jones showed that he was not ready – or just not able – to start in the NFL because he was regularly beaten by Chandler Jones.

Seattle’s long-term solution to the right tackle seems to be Jones or, more likely, a draft pick. Assuming that the draft choice is not a selection of a day or two, either option could use a year or two of development. Bulaga remains a solid and consistent player in the right tackle – Sports Info Solutions gives him puffed blocks on only 2.2% of snaps in 2019 – and would be able to intervene on the right and lock on the right just like Duane Brown on the left . Seahawks offensive line coach Mike Solari also knows Bulaga, having spent the 2015 season together. Bulaga excels as a race blocker and would adapt perfectly to the Seattle offense.

What would Bulaga’s contract look like?

Bulaga completes a contract, signed in 2015, which paid him $ 6.75 million APY. Despite his advanced age, Bulaga should see a bump in this figure during his next contract. The Bears’ current right tackle, Bobby Massie, offers an excellent benchmark. A year ago, at 30, Massie accepted a four-year contract worth $ 32 million, with $ 6.5 million fully guaranteed. (Chicago has also obtained very favorable team options each year.) Massie’s $ 8 million APY would be a fair projection for Bulaga. While it seems unlikely that the Seahawks will enter into a four-year deal, as long as the deal’s guarantees are bundled in the first or second year, this would be a harmless condition to give.

Will Bulaga reach the free agency?

Whether or not Bulaga reaches the free agency, Green Bay will have no shortage of options. Former second-round pick Jason Spriggs, also a free agent on hold, is an internal replacement option (more on him later). Jared Veldheer was pushed into retirement by the Packers last season and started in place of Bulaga against Seattle in the division round, and could return for another season.

The Packers spent a lot of money last spring and have a number of contractual situations to resolve, namely Kenny Clark and Blake Martinez, so Bulaga could be the strange man. Unless a friendly agreement is reached with the team, Bulaga should test free will. If it does, it would be a good short-term solution for the Seahawks.