Here’s why the Seattle Seahawks could sign Brandon Scherff in free agency

In our 2020 version of Finding Free Agents, we will try to answer three questions for each player: why the Seahawks to be interested? What would their contract look like? What is the probability that they will reach the free agency? Throughout the series, we will focus on positions specific to Seattle: wide receiver, tight end, offensive line and EDGE.

Since being selected by Washington fifth overall in the 2015 NFL draft – former Seahawks first staff member Scot McCloughan, first draft pick in charge – Brandon Scherff has been a talent of high level in an intermediate team, joining his teammate Trent Williams as having this unfortunate distinction. Although his injuries have deprived him of 13 games in the past two seasons, Scherff is among the best offensive linemen expected to hit free will this spring, and he may be looking to sign for a winning team (and a competent organization ), before his age -28 season.

Why would the Seahawks be interested?

Maybe, just maybe, it will be the offseason that Seattle properly throws money and resources on the offensive line. Mike Iupati should be a free agent, while Justin Britt and D.J. Fluker could be a cap. Scherff would slide right to the released right guard position and immediately become the best protector of the Seahawks. Meanwhile, Phil Haynes has experience at both guard posts of his time in Wake Forest and could certainly slip into the left guard position of Iupati.

For those who believe in building a team with the division in mind, Scherff would make a lot of sense – the best defensive tackle in the league, Aaron Donald, is in the NFC West and is (arguably) the second best in DeForest Buckner.

Scherff would no doubt be a considerable investment. If Seattle chooses to respond to its dismal protection with the large amount of space available, Scherff should certainly be worth it.

What would Scherff’s contract look like?

In November, Brandon Brooks, candidate for the return player of the year and one of the best right-wing goalkeepers in the game, signed a four-year extension worth $ 56.35 million, APY of 14.05 million dollars which propelled it to the top of the station. The guarantees for Brooks’ extension are wobbly (team options from year to year and guaranteed only for injuries), but his APY is a number that Scherff and his agent will no doubt seek to exceed.

To get an idea of ​​the full guarantees that Scherff could get, for example, a $ 58 million deal over four years, it’s worth looking at other recently signed top right-wing right guards. Five at the top of their position – the Steelers David DeCastro, Trai Turner of the Panthers, Kevin Zeitler of the Giants (then the Browns), Zack Martin of the Cowboys and the Raiders’ Gabe Jackson – have signed new agreements since 2016. With each of their offers, full warranties represented between 30 (Jackson) and 38 (Martin and Zeitler) percent of the total contract value. (All contracts via OverTheCap.com.)

Scherff is on the low end of the elite right guard spectrum; it should not exceed the huge guarantees obtained by Martin or Zeitler, unless a bad team with a huge amount of cap space enters. For the Seahawks, an agreement like the one above – four years, $ 58 million – with $ 17-20 million fully guaranteed, would make sense – if they chose to make this investment in the protection of Russell Wilson.

Will Scherff reach free agency?

According to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington, residents of the NFC East basement are interested in a new signature from Scherff. However, before the 2019 season, Scherff having to play the season with a fifth-year option, Washington and Scherff were far from each other in the negotiations. In week 3, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that these negotiations continued, with Washington proposing a deal worth more than $ 13 million APY. Rapoport added: “Don’t be surprised if Brandon Scherff goes to free will and becomes the highest paid goalkeeper in the NFL for the next offseason.”

Scherff would play the season on this option and is now moving towards free will. There is no indication yet that Washington will use the franchise label on Scherff, however, they still have several weeks to make this decision. If Scherff hits an unrestricted free agency and Seattle chooses to move away from cutting costs along the offensive line, he could end up in business with one of the best guards in the game.