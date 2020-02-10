Here’s why the Seattle Seahawks could sign A.J. Green in 2020 free agency

In our 2020 version of Finding Free Agents, we will try to answer three questions for each player: why would the Seahawks be interested? What could their contract look like? What is the probability that they will reach the free agency? Throughout the series, we will focus on positions specific to Seattle: wide receiver, tight end, offensive line and EDGE.

To kick off this year’s series on potential free agent targets, we’ll start with one of the biggest names due to the success of unrestricted free agency. A J. Green missed all of 2019 with a foot injury, but longtime Bengal has been lasting throughout his formidable career. Unfortunately for Green, his lost season came in a contract year, as his four-year, $ 60 million extension signed in 2015 is drawing to a close. Fortunately, he has been extremely productive during his nine-year career and will not be short of suitors if he manages to work in free agency.

Why would the Seahawks be interested?

The obvious: Green is a superstar whose game will age gracefully; he averaged 75 catches, 1,113 yards and just under eight touchdowns per season during his career; and Seattle needs a wide receiver.

Even beyond the immediate, “Obviously, it’s AJ Green,” the reaction, green would be a great fit with the Seahawks. Although DK Metcalf evolved positively in the second half of the season as Receiver of possession, that’s not where he mainly wins. Green can win and win everywhere, including in disputed capture situations – he has the type of catch radius that Russell Wilson would quickly trust and adore ( as he did with Sidney Rice for a short while).

Green’s skill set would be a wonderful compliment to Tyler Lockett and Metcalf in three sets of wide receivers, and he would likely be the best wide receiver Wilson ever had, even at 32.

Aside from Green’s pop-off talent, the Seahawks should also be interested in the adequacy of the contract.

What could Green’s contract look like?

Seattle is in a welcome salary cap when entering free agency with, in all likelihood, over $ 70 million in space to work with. While some obvious needs will eat away at that number, the Seahawks have plenty of room to acquire a high-priced free agent like Green.

The natural comparison for Green throughout his career has been Julio Jones: the two played in the SEC and were selected in the top six of the 2011 NFL Draft; they were both completely dominant; and the two signed major new deals in 2015. Prior to the 2019 season, Jones agreed to an extension of $ 66 million over three years, with $ 64 million fully guaranteed. Green is unlikely to hit this number for a variety of reasons, but length is what Seattle should like.

The Seahawks can certainly afford Green a competitive offer on the order of $ 18 million per year on average, and a three-year deal would be perfect, as it would likely protect Seattle if Green’s production fell, such as is their habit of front loading guarantees. .

Will Green reach the free agency?

Although Green never adapted Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor, he might be willing to return to play for him in 2020. Not only will the Bengals, more than likely, have Joe Burrow’s first overall choice, but Taylor did a great job of leaving the door open for Green to return from his injury – he was not placed in the casualty store until Week 17 – without putting the burden on Green. This echoed among the players, however, speaking to the official Cincinnati website after being placed on IR, Green made it clear that he was sitting on the OTAs and possibly in training camp if the label was placed on him.

In all likelihood, the Bengals will do their best to keep the green in order to pair Burrow with the enlarged star – Taylor made it clear. The tag can be temporarily used, but Cincinnati brass will surely do everything they can to sign it for another long-term extension. Should the Bengals risk it and allow Green to strike free will without restriction? If they do, look for the cheeky John Schneider to be in touch with Green’s agent.