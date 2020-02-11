Sailing in an era of glorious turmoil, superstar Yash has proven time and again that he is more than capable of keeping the masses interested in each of his movements. His phenomenal acting skills and powerful screen presence have earned him great fans worldwide and since the launch of KGF-Chapter 1, his popularity has shown an upward trend.

In his stature, he inspires us and shines more than life above and around us. KGF- Chapter 1 starring Yash became the only film to enter the club of 100 million rupees in Karnataka and broke the record set by Baahubali 2 there. KGF collected more than 136.5 million rupees while Baahubali’s Karatnaka numbers were only Rs 129 million.

KGF: Chapter 2: Here’s why superstar Yash is ready to hit the ball off the court again

The film also did exceptionally well in other parts of the nation. Yash, who is busy filming for the second installment of the film, has witnessed the immense love and appreciation of the people around and the response has been overwhelming for the star.

The film not only created history on the big screen, but also obtained the highest TRP during its satellite premiere. No other individual put their own individual seal on the masses last year as Yash did. He has shown that he can win a massive follow-up in his own way and lead to the success of the projects.

There is no doubt that Yash is building an impressive filmography and becoming a familiar name in the process. We can’t wait to see where it leads to KGF in chapter 2 of the movie. since you are ready to win more fans in the process.

