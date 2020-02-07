Here’s why Kim Kardashian believes that his youngest son’s psalm is the reincarnation of his late father

The reality TV star Kim Kardashian believes that his youngest son, Psalm, is the reincarnation of his late father Robert Kardashian Sr.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star shared his thoughts on the launch of his SKIMS line at Nordstroms in New York City that details the coincidences that convinced his Psalm West to embody the spirit of Robert Kardashian Sr, reports aceshowbiz. com.

Talking to E! News on the matter, Kim recalled for the first time his meeting with a blind psychic presented in an episode of season 16 of his reality series.

“In our program, we showed that we were in Bali, and a woman, a blind medium, approached me and told me that I would have another child and that I would be my reincarnated father. Nobody knew. No one in my crew knew that I had a surrogate mother who was pregnant with a child. “

Then he summoned another occasion at a baby shower after the birth of Psalm.

“My baby nurse, I had to leave the city and I really needed her to enter. But I had a baby shower that I had to go to. And I said, “Okay, you can take my son to the baby shower, if that’s okay with you.” I really needed the help. “

“She takes him to a baby shower, and a woman approaches him and says: ‘Is this your son?’ And she said: ‘No, no, no, I’m just looking at him’ … Well, I just have to tell you, please tell your mother that this is a member of her reincarnated family. “

“Several people who had no idea that she was my babysitter or anything approached my baby to tell her that she was a reincarnated family member … So my whole family, all the time, thinks that she is my father and is so emotional and close to him. “

Kim also noted that Psalm shares similar traits with his father, who died in September 2003 of esophageal cancer.

“He’s left-handed, like my dad … So, all these things happen. I don’t even know if I believe in reincarnation, but now I do. But I want to believe it!

