Kelly Ripa lived his best life all because he finally embraced the co-host he loved: Ryan Seacrest. And it looks like their great on-air relationship is doing amazing things for the 49-year-old women’s personal life and overall health, too!

It all happened on Monday’s episode of Live! Together with Kelly and Ryan, the pair have been operating about how there has been a recent decline in wine sales across America. Shocked by the news, Ripa delivered a perfect self-deprecation about the dip, saying (below):

“I believe it’s because I stopped drinking, that I caused it.”

It was interesting that Kelly was open about giving up alcohol. Seacrest himself chose it, and added a comment to the mix, noting his arrival on the daily TV mainstay:

“I started the show (in 2017) and he stopped drinking, what to say? I don’t know. Is that good or bad?”

“It was wonderful,” Ripa replied, just before she pulled the line.

Great Chemistry Since Day One

Back in 2017 when Seacrest first joined Live !, it was pretty clear things would work out right away. The two hosts have chemistry with each other, which goes along well on-air and off, and they both say great things about each other if you remember.

Talking to ET’s way back about his initial impression of Kelly, Seacrest mentioned things that were quickly emerging in their relationship, saying:

“I really, really look forward to seeing (Kelly) every morning. I know in the past, sometimes you didn’t say hi before you go on air … I want to say hi before we go on air. We don’t talk too much. , but still give you a little more than hi. “

And the daily TV mainstay doubles along with his own take on the pairing, speaking glowingly of Ryan as a man on both the camera and behind the scenes, too:

“Ryan is exactly who he is, off-camera and on – sincere and genuine and genuine to every person.”

These two in-air hosts are so happy to find each other in a professional setting like this … and happier it seems to be a better health and happy day for Kelly as she captures the his big-time job every morning! How wonderful!

