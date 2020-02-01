It’s Fast & Furious 9 VS Radhe by Salman Khan VS Laxmmi Bomb by Akshay Kumar at the box office and it’s really one of the biggest clashes we’ll witness. Not only for two Bollywood big star movies, but also for the popularity of The Fast Saga in India.

It gained strength with Paul Walker’s farewell movie, Furious 7, in 2015, when the film was redeemed Rs 110 million In India. The Fate Of The Furious made around 86 million rupees and his spin-off Hobbs & Shaw made around 68 million rupees and both were issues at the Indian box office.

Fast & Furious 9 VS Radhe by Salman Khan VS Bomb Laxmmi by Akshay Kumar: Here’s why F&F has an advantage!

Fast & Furious 9 will surely compete strongly with Radhe by Salman Khan and Laxmmi Bomb by Akshay Kumar because he will have a command on both individual screens and high-end plexes. It will be a difficult challenge ahead to distribute the shows among the three.

Salman Khan’s last two movies have not done the excellent business for which his films are known. The trailer and the songs of Radhe will play an important role in the decision of the recount of the film. While Akshay Kumar is on a record spree, Laxmmi Bomb is a new version of Tamil Horredy Kanchana and will surely have its own target audience.

Both Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb will have a certain dominant sector in individual and multiplex displays, respectively. But, this is where Fast & Furious 9 will have an advantage over both and could really surprise everyone. It will attract all audience groups that will be shared by the two Bollywood movies.

It won’t be surprising if Fast & Furious 9 gets the same amount of screens with Radhe or Laxmmi Bomb. Manufacturers will focus on India, promoting it at all possible levels.

John Cena as Jacob is Dom’s brother of Vin Diesel and is here to face him for the last time. The saga usually shows how Dom has done to his family over the years, but now we will see his royal family trying to bring him down.

From now on, Fast & Furious 9 will face Radhe & Laxmmi Bomb on May 22, 2020. It will be seen if any movie moves to leave some empty screens.

