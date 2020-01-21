Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made it clear that he wanted Donald Trump’s recall trial to end as soon as possible – ideally before the president came to Capitol Hill on February 4 to deliver the annual State of the Union address.

And for now, according to the initial rules of debate proposed by McConnell on Monday evening, the trial could actually end in the middle of next week.

There is just one problem with McConnell’s quick schedule: a large majority of Americans – including a plurality of Republicans – believe that new witnesses who did not testify during House proceedings should be allowed to appear at the Senate trial.

In a new CNN poll, almost 7 in 10 Americans (69%) support having new witnesses allowed to testify. This number includes 86% of self-identified Democrats and 69% of political independents. More intriguing / important, it also includes 48% of Republicans who say they want to hear new witnesses – higher than the 44% who say they don’t want new witnesses to be called.

Now, if the past is a prologue, McConnell will not care much about these survey numbers. He is someone who focuses only on his 53 senators and if he can count on them to provide majority support for the different rules he will try to adopt in the days and weeks to come.

But McConnell’s math may well be affected by numbers like these. Because who knows who will pay particular attention to the public’s opinion of witnesses?

* Senator Cory Gardner (Colorado), who is ready for a second term in November in a state that Hillary Clinton won in 2016

* Senator Martha McSally (Arizona), who follows her likely Democratic opponent this fall in almost all available polls

* Senator Susan Collins (Maine), who will face the most difficult race of her career this fall

* Meaning. Joni Ernst (Iowa) and Thom Tillis (North Carolina) who sit in swing states and are ready for new six-year terms in November.

These five senators do not have the luxury of ignoring public sentiment in this incredibly publicized Senate trial. Their chances of keeping their jobs may very well depend on how they vote on a series of contentious issues during the trial – with or without the option of allowing witnesses to testify at the top of the list.

And these five are joined by Senators Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah) and Lamar Alexander (Tennessee), among others, who have all expressed support – or the possibility of support – for witnesses in the trial. Senate. So there are eight (at least) potential Republican defectors in the witness vote, which should concern McConnell, since the 47 Democrats only have to convince half of this number to rally around them to that there are witnesses.

Now the devil could be in the details here, of course. Public support for “new” witnesses is vague. Who would not agree that witnesses with new information about a trial should be called after all? The problem could arise when we talk about the specific witnesses that each party wishes to call. It is very difficult for me to imagine that the Republicans would allow the former national security adviser, John Bolton, to be removed without requiring their own preferred witness – like, for example, Hunter Biden, the son of the former vice president. What would the public – especially Republicans – think of this type of compromise? Would 7 out of 10 people still support it?

This is what we do not know. And McConnell may well bank on the idea that if a large majority of Americans (including almost half of the Republicans) support the general idea of ​​witnesses, when specific witnesses are discussed, that support will diminish considerably.

May be! But for now, the witness vote is where McConnell’s plan to move all this as quickly (and without news) as possible is at its lowest. And this is where we should all look very closely.