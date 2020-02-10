Here’s how you can use Firefox tools for a safer and improved browsing experience

To provide security, a number of browsers are constantly updated to ensure security for its users. Firefox, one of the most used browsers, has also added a number of options to offer more privacy. One of the functions offered is that it blocks standard third-party trackers. Apart from this, Firefox also offers tools to protect your privacy. Here are a few measures that can be considered to maximize or completely eliminate cookie protection.

1. Blocker blockers

Firefox gives its user the option to block trackers using an customizable feature called Enhanced Tracking Protection. This function blocks trackers that are on the Disconnect connection list. It also creates a blockage for tracking cookies for multiple sites. You can check the function in the Firefox address bar, indicated by a shield. If the shield is purple, the tracking function is on; if it is gray, there are no trackers, while if it is gray and crossed out, the tracking function for that site is disabled.

2. Cleaning cookies

To improve security with the help of Enhanced Tracking Protection, all cookies can be cleaned. To do this, go to ‘Cookies and site data’ and click on the ‘Manage data …’ button. To delete cookies, select the name and click on the “Delete selection” or “Delete all” button.

3. Adjusting tracking settings

To enable or disable the Enhanced Tracking Protection function, click the shield icon and enable or disable it.

4. Fingerprints

Firefox is currently testing the Fingerprint Security feature, which helps alert the user when a site attempts to extract data. To use the function, type about: config in the address bar and click “accept the risk”. Go to “Show all” and you will get the list of settings. Here “privacy.resist Fingerprinting” and select whether you want to turn it on or off.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.