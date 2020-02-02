Here’s how you can activate the new Crapware Blocker from Microsoft Edge

It will also protect against malware, crypto-mining tools and other types of unwanted software.

Microsoft Edge Chromium

More often than not, users from different browsers see that some new, unsolicited apps are being downloaded onto the phones and computers. Microsoft has recently introduced a new feature in its Edge browser that will be a welcome change. It now blocks “potentially unwanted apps” or “potentially unwanted programs” (PUPs) from being downloaded.

The new feature is currently available in the beta version of Microsoft Edge and is not enabled by default. According to Beta News, the security feature is also available this month in the stable version of Chromium-based Edge. The PUPs contain irritating functions such as adware, browser toolbars, trackers, cryptocurrency miners and other unwanted material. They obtain permission to be downloaded when users click on license agreements. Once enabled, the new feature blocks crapware downloads. It will also protect against malware, crypto-mining tools and other types of unwanted software.

Here’s how to enable the function:

-Click on ‘settings’ in the menu

-Select the ‘Privacy and services’ option

– Scroll down to find the “Block potentially unwanted apps” option in the list of services

-If this option is not visible, there is a good chance that users have not yet upgraded to Microsoft Edge 80. To check which version of Microsoft Edge is in your system, go to the menu, click on “Help & feedback” and select “About Microsoft Edge”.

