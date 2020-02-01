Here you can read how to disable Windows 10 automatic updates

Windows 10 users can use one of these three options to disable automatic updates.

Windows 10 has a feature that can automatically install updates without prompting the user. Although this feature is generally considered beneficial by most users, it cannot be denied that the system sometimes needs to be restarted at a time when a person cannot afford it. In such cases, the user can disable the automatic updates. However, it should be noted that the automatic updates are usually those related to the improvement of stability or security updates that a user would ultimately want to have on his device.

Here’s how you can turn off automatic updates:

• Switch off Windows Update Service

This is really just another Windows service and can be switched on or off like any other service.

• Measured connection

In a measured connection, bandwidth is preserved by only installing and downloading priority updates automatically. Even though people do not know how Microsoft classifies priority updates, this type of connection minimizes updates that may cause system stability issues. When you choose this method, the automatic update function is automatically blocked.

• Group Policy Editor

Only users of Windows 10 Education, Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Enterprise editions are eligible to use this option. With this option, only security updates are installed automatically and a notification for all other updates is sent to the user. The updates that are signed in can be downloaded at the convenience of a user.

