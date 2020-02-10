Here is your first look from ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Now that Power is over and fans know who killed James “Ghost” St. Patrick, showmaker and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp has just dropped the very first look of Power Book II: Ghost.

OK wait. Spoilers are ahead!

Ghost follows the young Tariq as the new head of the St. Patrick family after killing his father. Due to a deal made by his mother, Tasha, Tariq was accepted as a first-year student at prestigious Stansfield. But even from the grave, Ghost controls the St. Patrick family. His will clearly states that Tariq must achieve a four-year degree with a 3.5 GPA before he can actually receive a coin from his legacy.

In the first glance of the sequel, Tariq is challenged to throw off his father’s legacy and save his family, now that his mother took the bed for Ghost’s murder.

Michael Rainey Jr. (Tariq) and Naturi Naughton (Tasha) repeat their roles, and fans can also expect Quincy Tyler Bernstine (lawyer Tameika Washington) and Gianni Paolo (Brayden, dormitory of Tariq) to be seen again in the large, rich city.

Grammy-winning singer Mary J. Blige (Monet) and Grammy-winning rapper Clifford “Method Man” Smith (David McClean) have also joined the cast as a successful business owner and lawyer, respectively.

Although Starz has not revealed much about the characters of Blige and Method Man, McClean is a “brilliant, ethically challenged lawyer” and Monet does not play when it comes to her money, a press release revealed.

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere this summer.

Three other spin-offs are Power Book III: Raising Kanan, who will follow the rise of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s character Kanan Stark; Power Book IV: Influence, which Rashad Tate will follow from Larenz Tate as he pursues political power; and Power Book V: Force, with which Tommy Egan of Joseph Sikora goes further from his old life.

We’re done in no time!

