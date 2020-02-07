Here is why Richa Chadha has a weak point for Hey Lucky! Lucky Oye’s Dolly

Actress Richa Chadha says her character Dolly from her debut movie “Hey Lucky! Lucky hey! ”He will always have a“ weak point ”in his heart.

“I have a weak point for my character in‘ Hey Lucky! Lucky Hey ‘called Dolly. A dancer who is also involved in other activities for Gogi bhai … And I really enjoyed working at Dolly because I could understand the environment she came from, ”Richa told IANS.

The actress, who is currently at the top of the success of her latest release “Panga”, has played famous people like Nagma Khatoon from “Gangs of Wasseypur”, Bholi Punjaban from “Fukrey” and prosecutor Hiral Mehta from “Section 375 : Marzi Ya Jabardasti ”among many others.

She explains why Dolly’s character is special to her.

“The first thing is always very special … That’s why Dolly is special to me,” he added.

