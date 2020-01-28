Here is what happened a few minutes before the crash of the Kobe Bryant helicopter

A few hours before their fatal helicopter accident, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna took communion before an early church service.

A few minutes before the crash, their pilot was trying to obtain special authorization to fly in foggy conditions.

A few seconds before the accident that killed the nine people on board, the pilot told air traffic control that he was trying to avoid a cloud layer. It was the last time someone in the field heard of him.

As federal investigators try to determine the cause of the crash, extracts from air traffic control records help to chronicle what happened in the final moments of the flight.

9:06 a.m. PT Sunday

The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter takes off from Orange County, California, according to flight tracking site FlightRadar24.com.

The helicopter was flying from south of Los Angeles to the north of the suburbs of Los Angeles.

Bryant was to coach a youth basketball team, the Lady Mambas, at 12 noon. game in Thousand Oaks, California. Gianna, 13, was part of this team. Two other girls in the helicopter, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, were also on board.

Around 9:21 a.m.PT

The helicopter begins to fly over Glendale, California, near the town of Burbank.

“The 2EX helicopter stands outside of Burbank’s Class C airspace. I have a plane spinning, ”says an air traffic controller.

“2EX, on hold,” replied the pilot.

The air traffic control audio indicates that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, had requested SVFR clearance or special clearance for visual flight rules.

The SVFR authorization allows a pilot to fly in worse weather conditions than those authorized for normal visual flight rules. As of Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department had immobilized its helicopters due to the poor visibility of the fog.

Pilots sometimes ask for SVFR authorization at mid-flight if the weather conditions suddenly change. Those who have obtained clearance generally maintain closer contact with air traffic control.

Around 9:24 a.m. Pacific time

An air traffic controller says “it’s going to be a bit” before the pilot can continue.

“Okay, we’ll continue,” says Zobayan.

A member of the National Transportation Safety Board later stated that there was a delay due to traffic.

Around 9:33 a.m. Pacific time

The helicopter heads north. Air traffic control tells the pilot to “follow Highway 5” and maintain SVFR conditions.

The pilot confirms having heard the instructions: “Maintain a special VFR at 2500 or less, I-5 in a northbound direction.”

Later, the Burbank air traffic controller told the pilot to proceed to Van Nuys air traffic control.

The pilot contacted the Van Nuys tower: “Van Nuys, Helicopter 2EX with you for the special VFR transition. We are currently at 2 p.m. “

The controller said to the pilot: “Calm wind, visibility 2 1/2, 1100 covered ceiling, Van Nuys 30.16 altimeters. Sent to Class D of Van Nuys northeast of Van Nuys. “

At one point, the pilot requested flight tracking, which is radar assistance for a flight that helps the pilot avoid traffic, said NTSB member Jennifer Homendy.

But air traffic control said the helicopter was too low to provide post-flight assistance, Homendy said.

The pilot told air traffic control that he would climb higher to avoid a cloud layer. It was his last transmission.

Around 9:42 a.m. PT

An air traffic controller tries to contact the pilot, but gets no response.

“72EX, you are following a code 1200. So you are asking for flight tracking?”, Asks the controller.

“Say intentions,” added the controller. “You are still too low to follow the flights right now.”

9:45 a.m. Pacific time

The helicopter falls off the radar, the NTSB said.

9:47 a.m. PT

The first call to 911 comes about the accident, said Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

12 p.m. PT

Lady Mambas’ basketball game is set to start at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.