Here is the story of this brilliant 6A lady from WASSCE; She is now baking bread to save on her GHC10 wages and continue her education

We were extremely shocked to see a report about this young lady who did very well on her WASSCE exam with 6A, 1B and a C.

This young lady, identified as Mavis Ayamdo Awinbota, did not allow her family’s financial background to be an obstacle. Now, however, it is difficult for her to continue her education.

She is a graduate of the St. Joseph Seminar in Asante Mampong.

Well, she has given up her dream of continuing her education and is doing a back job to make ends meet and save enough for her education.

We were surprised that she gets a meager sum of GHC 10 all day for her hard work, although her work takes hours, most of it on her feet.

In a recent report by theghanareports, Mavis reported how she emigrated from Sirigu in the Upper East region to Accra in 2013 to find greener pastures and better opportunities.

“I lived with my grandmother up there in Sirigu, but I noticed that my chances of continuing my education after graduating from high school were slim. So I convinced my mother to come here after my father’s death in 2013 To pull Accra, “she reports indicated.

She revealed that she personally financed her high school education by haggling in the pool water during the holidays.

“I used to trade clean water during the holidays to help my mother buy tomatoes to pay my fees, and I take care of my provisions and other expenses,” she said. With huge dreams of becoming a journalist, Mavis has another hurdle to overcome after she completes SHS, and she is already preparing for it, ”she added.

She still had the opportunity to attend the journalism school and had to secure a job in a bakery where she gets 10 GH a day and saves 150 GH a month.

This is just one of the many pitiful stories of brilliant but needy students. We hope that her story will reach the door of kind people who can help her.

