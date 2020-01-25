Here is the full list of presenters for Grammy 2020

As Grammys’ biggest night of music is fast approaching, the Recording Academy has announced a list of star-studded presenters who will host the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Presenters for the evening include extremely talented names like nominees Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah, both nominated for Best Comedy Album this year, as well as previous Grammy Common winners, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter, Smokey Robinson, Shania Twain, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder.

Other names expected to distribute the golden gramophones include previous Grammy nominees Ava DuVernay and Bebe Rexha, as well as music industry moguls Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker are ready to play the dual role of presenters and performers.

In addition, the biggest presenters of the musical evening join a cast of stars, including Aerosmith, who also perform live at the MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year event in their honor, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande , Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Rosalia, ELLE, Demi Lovato, Bonnie Raitt, Run-DMC, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Tyler, The Creator and Charlie Wilson.

John Legend, DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Kirk Franklin will also perform a star tribute to the late Grammy-nominated Nipsey Hussle.

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards, to be hosted by Alicia Keys, will be live in Los Angeles on January 26 at 8 p.m. local time and in India on January 27.

.