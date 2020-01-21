Here is the full draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Earlier today, CAF organized the draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and it looks like some African football giants will not make it to the 2022 World Cup final.

Ghana and South Africa are two of these giants who have been called to play against each other with only one qualification.

The group stage qualifiers will begin in March 2020 during the first international break in 2020.

According to the provisions, only the group winners will advance to the final qualifying round, where the 10 group winners will be drawn in five two-legged cases to determine the five teams that will compete in Qatar.

See the full print below;

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti,

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea,

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo

Group I: Morocco, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Sudan

Group J: Congo RD, Benin, Madagascar, Tanzania

Source: www.ghgossip.com