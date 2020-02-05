Street Dancer 3D Box Office: The latest Bollywood dance movie, protagonist of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, has followed a rather disappointing trend at the box office. The film had a start below par and continued without adequate growth during the weekend and during the weekdays.

Movie directed by Remo D’Souza compiled 56.77 crore In the first week, it is not a total evil but it is not good either. Ideally, I should have picked up Rs 70-75 million in week 1 and then in the second week or the third weekend, I could have pointed to 100 million rupees brand. However, the kind of trend that has followed, it seems that the film’s lifelong business will be in the Rs 70-75 million rank.

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: Here is the daily breakdown of Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer

Check out the daily breakdown of the movie so far:

Day 1: Rs 10.26 million

Day 2: Rs 13.21 million

Day 3: 17.76 million rupees

First weekend: Rs 41.23 million

Day 4: 4.65 million rupees

Day 5: 3.88 million rupees

Day 6: Rs 3.58 million

Day 7: 3.43 crore

First week: 56.77 crore

Day 8: Rs1.01 million

Day 9: 3.40 million rupees

Day 10: 3.91 million rupees

Second weekend: 9.32 crore

Day 11: Rs 1.52 million

Day 12: 1.35 million rupees

Total: Rs 68.96 million *

Note: The movie is still running in theaters and the breakdown will be updated periodically. Stay tuned and bookmark this page for the latest updates.

