Dabangg 3 ticket office: There was much talk about the prequel to the Dabangg franchise of Salman Khan launched in December last year. The movie was expected to assault the box office and create new records, but at the end of the theatrical race, it turned out to be an ordinary affair.

Knowing the fate of the not-so-good word of mouth and Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz competition, Dabangg 3 ended his trip in 150 million rupees. Surprisingly, the collections are inferior to Dabangg 2 (Rs 158.50 million) Your final verdict stands as “average” in the Koimoi collection table.

Dabangg Box Office 3: here is the daily breakdown of the prequel to the much-loved Salman Khan franchise

Let’s take a look at the wise breakdown of Dabangg 3 day:

Day 1- 24.50 crore

Day 2- 24.75 million rupees

Day 3- 31.90 million rupees

First weekend – 81.15 million rupees

Day 4-10,70 crore

Day 5-12 crore

Day 6- 15.70 crore

Day 7-7 crore

First week: 126.55 crore

Day 8- 3.50 crore

Day 9-4 million rupees

Day 10-5 million rupees

Second weekend- Rs 12.50 million

Day 11-2 million rupees

Day 12-250 crore

Day 13- 3.50 crore

Day 14- 0.75 million rupees

Second week- 21.25 million rupees

Day 15-1 crore

Day 16- 0.40 crore

Day 17- 0.80 million rupees

Third weekend- 2.20 crore

Total until the third weekend: Rs 150 million

Lifetime: Rs 150 million (according to the latest update)

