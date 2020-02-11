Dabangg 3 ticket office: There was much talk about the prequel to the Dabangg franchise of Salman Khan launched in December last year. The movie was expected to assault the box office and create new records, but at the end of the theatrical race, it turned out to be an ordinary affair.
Knowing the fate of the not-so-good word of mouth and Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz competition, Dabangg 3 ended his trip in 150 million rupees. Surprisingly, the collections are inferior to Dabangg 2 (Rs 158.50 million) Your final verdict stands as “average” in the Koimoi collection table.
Dabangg Box Office 3: here is the daily breakdown of the prequel to the much-loved Salman Khan franchise
Let’s take a look at the wise breakdown of Dabangg 3 day:
Day 1- 24.50 crore
Day 2- 24.75 million rupees
Day 3- 31.90 million rupees
First weekend – 81.15 million rupees
Day 4-10,70 crore
Day 5-12 crore
Day 6- 15.70 crore
Day 7-7 crore
First week: 126.55 crore
Day 8- 3.50 crore
Day 9-4 million rupees
Day 10-5 million rupees
Second weekend- Rs 12.50 million
Day 11-2 million rupees
Day 12-250 crore
Day 13- 3.50 crore
Day 14- 0.75 million rupees
Second week- 21.25 million rupees
Day 15-1 crore
Day 16- 0.40 crore
Day 17- 0.80 million rupees
Third weekend- 2.20 crore
Total until the third weekend: Rs 150 million
Lifetime: Rs 150 million (according to the latest update)
