Here is the daily breakdown of the Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan period drama

Tanhaji Box Office: The Unknown Warrior: Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has had an excellent performance at the box office. The film has not only crossed the mark of 200 million rupees at the box office, has become the highest grossing player of all time of Ajay Devgn, beating Golmaal Again. While the movie is on its way to cross 250 crore Mark soon, it won’t be a surprise if you cross even Rs 275 million brand.

The film directed by Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan had a decent to good start when it premiered on January 10. However, the very good word of mouth helped the film create magic. The trend of the film was much better compared to the premiere and that is what makes it a real success. While the film has performed tremendously well in Maharashtra, the performance was good even in other states for at least a week.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Box Office: Here’s the daily breakdown of Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s era drama

The tax-free status of the movie in Maharashtra and some other states has also helped the movie.

Here is Tanhaji’s daily breakdown: The Unsung Warrior:

Day 1: 15.10 crore

Day 2: 20.57 crore

Day 3: 26.26 crore

First weekend: 61.93 million rupees

Day 4: Rs 13.75 million

Day 5: Rs 15.28 million

Day 6: 16.72 crore

Day 7: 11.23 crore

First week: 118.91 million rupees

Day 8: 10.06 crore

Day 9: 16.36 crore

Day 10: 22.12 crore

Second weekend: 48.54 crore

Day 11: 8.17 crore

Day 12: 7.72 crore

Day 13: Rs 7.09 million

Day 14: Rs 7.02 million

Second week: 78.54 crore

Day 15: Rs 5.38 million

Day 16: 9.52 million rupees

Day 17: 12.58 crore

Third weekend: Rs 27.48 million

Day 18: 4.03 million rupees

Day 19: 3.22 million rupees

Day 20: 2.92 million rupees

Day 21: 2.77 million rupees

Third week: Rs 40.42 million

Day 22: 2.77 million rupees

Day 23: Rs.48 million

Day 24: 6.28 million rupees

Fourth weekend: Rs 13.53 million

Total: Rs 251.40 million *

Note: The movie is still running in theaters and the breakdown will be updated periodically. Stay tuned and bookmark this page for the latest updates.

