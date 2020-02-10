Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F’s protagonist, Jawaani Jaaneman, have acted fairly at the box office. The film had a fair start and had a tendency in similar lines in the rest of the week and even in the second weekend.

Despite starting from a number like Rs 3.24 million, the film managed to stay above 1 crore mark on the second weekend. Actually crossed Rs 1.50 million Mark also on Saturdays and Sundays. The fall from weekend to weekend was not great, but considering the already low numbers, the retention must have been better.

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: Here is the daily breakdown of Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F Starrer

Here is the daily breakdown of Jawaani Jaaneman:

Day 1: 3.24 million rupees

Day 2: 4.55 million rupees

Day 3: Rs 5.04 million

First weekend: 12.83 million rupees

Day 4: 2.03 crore

Day 5: 1.94 million rupees

Day 6: 1.86 crore

Day 7: Rs 1.55 million

First week: 20.21 million rupees

Day 8: 1.04 million rupees

Day 9: 1.58 million rupees

Day 10: 1.67 million rupees

Total: 24.5 million rupees

Note: The movie is still running in theaters and the breakdown will be updated periodically. Stay tuned and bookmark this page for the latest updates.

