Good Newwz box office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Diljit Dosanjh-Kiara Advani Starrer Good Newwz turned out to be a big surprise in the windows. It was said that he was facing the heat of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, but with a positive word of mouth, this family artist changed the tables.

At the end of his theatrical career, Good Newwz accumulated a huge sum of Rs 201.14 million In India. He enjoyed a victory in theaters for a period of about a month and also came to Koimoi’s list of the most profitable movies in 2019. He earned a profit of 111.72% (ROI- 106.14 crore) versus the estimated budget of Rs 95 million.

Good Newwz Box Office: here is the daily breakdown of Akshay Kumar Led Comic Caper

Let’s take a look at the daily breakdown of the Good Newwz Golden Race:

Day 1: 17.56 crore

Day 2: 21.78 crore

Day 3: Rs 25.65 million

First weekend: Rs 64.99 million

Day 4: Rs 13.41 million

Day 5: 16.20 crore

Day 6: Rs 22.50 million

Day 7: 10.80 crore

First week: 127.90 million rupees

Day 8: 8.10 million rupees

Day 9: 11.70 million rupees

Day 10: 14.40 crore

Second weekend: Rs 34.20 million

Day 11: Rs 5.40 million

Day 12: 5.04 crore

Day 13: 4.77 million rupees

Day 14: 4.05 million rupees

Second week: 53.46 crore

Day 15: Rs 2.07 million

Day 16: 3.06 million rupees

Day 17: 3.60 million rupees

Third weekend: 8.73 crore

Day 18: 1.65 million rupees

Day 19: 1.95 million rupees

Day 20: 1.85 million rupees

Day 21: 1.56 million rupees

Third week: 15.74

Day 22: 0.75 million rupees

Day 23: Rs 1.40 million

Day 24: 1.89 million rupees

Fourth weekend: 4.04 million rupees

Total: Rs 201.14 million (according to the latest update)

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!