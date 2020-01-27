Here is Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour's Secret to Love After BIP

Never underestimate the power of paradise.

It is hard to believe that it was almost five months ago that viewers watched Dylan Barbour sit down on one knee and introduce yourself Hannah Godwin about Bachelor of Paradise. And although some couples have been separated from their season since, these two Valentine’s Day are becoming stronger than ever.

“I think we just take care of each other effortlessly,” Hannah told E! News exclusive when sharing the secrets of her romance. “I feel like we’re not really arguing. We are like:” Okay. If you’re having a hard time now, let’s discuss it “or” I don’t agree with this, but here’s my head. “We are not generally argumentative people, so it works well for a relationship because we are both very open-minded when it comes to different perspectives.”

Dylan added, “And we are comfortable with what we do. There is no need to always stand for everything. We don’t really care.”

While Dylan continues to work on the Vizer app in San Diego, Hannah calls Los Angeles home as she grows her YouTube channel.

However, before you call this relationship long distance, the two make it clear that they see each other all the time. In fact, they are usually together four days a week.

Instead of double dates, the couple agrees that they like to spend quality time by trying out new food together and watching movies at home. They would like to eat John Legend and Chrissy Teigen and they completely look up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“They just do it,” Hannah explained to us before Dylan joked, “They don’t give f – k.”

For those who hope for all the wedding details, the couple say they are currently more excited about their engagement party. At the same time, their special day can only contain some familiar faces.

“Tyler Cameron will certainly be at the engagement party, which will be fun, “Dylan revealed. Hannah added,” We are very early in the wedding, so who knows. I have made absolutely good friends, so it is a possibility. “

For now, quality time is central together. After all, Dylan cannot go longer than a week without seeing his lead lady.

“He listens to heartbreak every time I go on influencer trips,” Hannah joked. Dylan added: “I am listening Billie Eilish. There is a playlist on Apple Music called heartbreak pop, so I listen to that a lot. I also look at photos of us. “

If that’s not love, we give up!

