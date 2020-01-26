Here is every important picture of the Roc Nation Brunch 2020

The Roc Nation Brunch is surely one of the most important events before the Grammy Awards every year, and this year was no different.

Last Saturday, Roc Nation boss Jay-Z together with his wife (and our best friend) Beyoncé had the biggest stars of music from Rihanna to Usher to T.I.

Other guests we saw were former ESSENCE cover star Diddy with his sons, Jhené Aiko with Big Sean, Clarence Avant, Chance The Rapper, Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Lil Rel Howery, Ari Lennox Miguel, Meek Mill and Megan Thee Stallion more.

Here’s who else we’ve seen:

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jessie Reyez attends 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Ari Lennox attends Roc-Nation 2020 THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Jay-Z, June Ambrose and Sean Combs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z, June Ambrose and Sean Combs attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

2020 Roc Nation DER BRUNCH – Inside

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Winnie Harlow attends Roc-Nation 2020 THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Kelly Rowland attends Roc-Nation 2020 THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Usher attends Roc-Nation 2020 THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Miguel attends Roc Nation 2020 THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Angie Beyince

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Lil Rel Howery attends Roc-Nation 2020 THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: June Ambrose attends Roc-Nation 2020 THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Jay-Z attends Roc Nation 2020 THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Miguel and Nazanin Mandi attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Sean Combs attends Roc-Nation 2020 THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Tyran ‘Tata’ Smith and Winnie Harlow

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Rihanna and T.I. Visit 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Tyran ‘Tata’ Smith and Winnie Harlow

Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Angie Beyince

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Jay-Z and Beyoncé attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Beyonce and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: (L-R) Beyonce and Jay-Z attend 2020 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation)

