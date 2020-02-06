Here are the Top 5 Indie games that I am excited about in 2020

We are already a month in 2020, but the good times have just begun. Everyone eagerly awaits the next Nintendo Direct to work out the first-line line-up, but I look forward to new projects from smaller studios. There are a lot of small developers who produce quality games that are worthwhile and it is easy for them to get lost in an ever busier eShop. With that in mind, I want to emphasize the Top 5 Indie Games that I am excited about in 2020. This is by no means an extensive list, and there may be more articles. But these are some of the games I can’t wait to get hold of now. Let’s go in!

Axiom Verge 2

It’s no secret that Axiom Verge is one of my favorite games of all time. It’s a love letter to Metroid fans, but it’s no problem to stand apart in a busy genre. Massive, challenging final boss fights and unforgettable soundtrack are two highlights, but I was particularly intrigued by his sci-fi plot. “Life. Afterlife. Real. Virtual. Dream. Nightmare. It’s a thin line.” The game’s mysterious motto is dead and we still have more questions than answers.

Axiom Verge 2 looks both familiar and strange. The gameplay in Metroid style is coming back, albeit with a dash of Zelda, but much has changed. There is a new protagonist (a billionaire named Indra) and a new world to explore. Developer Tom Happ believes that follow-up must strike a balance between fresh, new ideas and established ideas, and it is exciting to see how he does that here. Oh, and that confusing and fascinating plot? This game is both a prequel and a sequel in one way or another. I can’t wait to dig into all those stories! The original game is undoubtedly one of my Top 5 Indies, and the sequel should only add to that greatness. Axiom Verge 2 will be launched sometime in the fall of 2020. In the meantime you can view our interview with Tom Happ.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Okay, I clearly have something with Metroidvanias. I promise this is the last one on the list! Hollow Knight has one of the most massive, vast, open worlds of any game in the genre. It also features beautiful, moody images, a soundtrack that perfectly sets the tone, and some of the most intense battles there are. This is one of those games that drives you to the limit, making every win all the more enjoyable.

Just like Axiom Verge 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong has a new protagonist and a new but trusted world. Hornet, a recurring NPC in the original game, is on its way to the mysterious land of Pharloom. The gameplay must be quite similar to the first, but with some upgrades. The most striking is that it will have more RPG mechanics, including a robust side quest system. How does it solve all the questions left by the five different endings of Hollow Knight? I can’t wait to find out! Silksong doesn’t have a release date yet.

Sports story

I am not that fond of sports games (beyond the glory that is Tecmo Super Bowl) and I am picky about my RPGs. So how did I fall in love with an RPG about golf? Golf Story was one of the most charming and addictive (and affordable!) Games I played in 2017. The crazy characters and scenarios made me smile all the time and the gameplay was fun in its simplicity.

During the most recent Indie World Showcase from Nintendo, developer Sidebar Games surprised us with a follow-up announcement! Sports Story seems to have all the charm of the original, but in a larger, more varied package. In addition to golf, the debut trailer shows off tennis, volleyball, football, baseball and more! You can look forward to the appearance of this member of the Top 5 Indie Games list somewhere mid 2020.

3 minutes to midnight

E3 2018 had many AAA experiences to offer, but one of my favorite games on the show floor was an indie game tucked away in a quiet corner. 3 Minutes to Midnight is a point-and-click adventure made by people who grew up with LucasArts classics. Developer Scarecrow Studio hopes to bring that magic to a whole new generation, while in the past all awkward gameplay mechanisms remain.

3 Minutes to Midnight wants to be an incredibly interactive experience. You can combine items that you find to create new ones, solve puzzles in different ways (depending on your arsenal) and influence the story with your actions and dialogue choices. Actions have consequences that generate multiple alternative endings and lots of replay value. And if you ever feel that this is all a bit confusing or overwhelming, there is a built-in hint system to get you started. 3 Minutes to Midnight will be launched at the end of 2020.

Oostwaards

It only took one look at Eastward and I wanted to immerse myself in the game world. The upcoming action RPG has beautiful pixel art graphics inspired by Japanese animations from the 90s. Add some catchy tunes and a charming cast of characters that evoke memories of EarthBound (okay, yes, I have a type), and you get a spot in the Top 5 Indie Games list!

The world itself is in ruins, because society has collapsed in ‘the near future’. Sounds good. You play as a hard-working miner named John. While working deep underground, he comes across a secret facility with a mysterious young girl named Sam. Together you fight through monsters together to learn the truth about her past. Eastward will be launched sometime in 2020 on the Nintendo Switch. You can view our example of the game’s demo by clicking here.