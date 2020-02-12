Here are the 8 Democrats who are still fighting for President Politics

(Meredith / CNN) – With such a large field of 2020 presidential candidates, it can be difficult to keep track of who is still in the race.

No fewer than 28 Democratic candidates made a bid for the president, 20 of whom had already left the race, including early favorites such as California Senator Kamala Harris and former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke. The last to suspend their campaigns was former tech director Andrew Yang, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet and former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick after poor performance in Primary Hampshire on February 11.

From 12 February 2020 there are still 8 Democratic candidates for president. Those candidates are (in alphabetical order):

Joe Biden, former vice president

Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Tulsi Gabbard, congreess woman from Hawaii

Amy Klobuchar, senator from Minnesota

Bernie Sanders, senator of Vermont

Tom Steyer, former billionaire former hedge fund director

Elizabeth Warren, senator from Massachusetts

Close to

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the North Iowa Events Center, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Mason City, Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks at a town hall meeting at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

In this photo of October 29, 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, during a press conference in New York.

Democratic presidential candidate senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Speaks Tuesday, January 14, 2020 during a Democratic presidential primary debate organized by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Responds to a question Tuesday, January 14, 2020, during a Democratic presidential primary debate organized by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks during a campaign event on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Grimes, Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the North Iowa Events Center, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Mason City, Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla., Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Democratic presidential candidate former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks at a town hall meeting at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

In this photo of October 29, 2019, Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, during a press conference in New York.

Democratic presidential candidate senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Speaks Tuesday, January 14, 2020 during a Democratic presidential primary debate organized by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Responds to a question Tuesday, January 14, 2020, during a Democratic presidential primary debate organized by CNN and the Des Moines Register in Des Moines, Iowa.

Democratic presidential candidate businessman Tom Steyer speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks during a campaign event on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Grimes, Iowa.

Meet the 8 candidates

Former vice president Joe Biden

AGE: 77

STATE: Delaware

KNOWN FOR: Biden’s long-awaited announcement marks his third presidential campaign after passing on a run in 2016. His name recognition, decades of experience and ties with former President Barack Obama are seen as his greatest assets. But his track record of – and public responses to – making some women uncomfortable with his behavior can be an obstacle to getting modern voters, some of whom may think the party has a new, more diverse needs representation.

Former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg

AGE: 77

STATE: New York

KNOWN FOR: The former mayor of New York officially took part in the race on November 24 and said his campaign focused on defeating Trump. He has portrayed himself as a moderate to progressive projects such as “Medicare for All”, but with extensive experience and campaign funds for important democratic issues such as climate change and arms control.

Former mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg

AGE: 38

STATE: Indiana

KNOWN FOR: Locally known in South Bend, Indiana, as “mayor Pete”, Buttigieg served as naval officer in Afghanistan. Buttigieg, although a long shot, would be the youngest and first married gay president if he was elected. He would also be the first candidate to go from the mayor’s office to the presidency.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

AGE: 38

STATE: Hawaii

KNOWN FOR: Gabbard is the first American Samoan and the first Hindu member of the congress and brings her experience as a veteran in the war in Iraq to the House Armed Services Committee. But she will have to overcome both old and new obstacles, including recent internal unrest in the campaign and her controversial secret meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017.

Senator Amy Klobuchar

AGE: 59

STATE: Minnesota

KNOWN FOR: Klobuchar announced that she was running outside while it was snowing, which she connected to her commitment to a “homegrown” campaign with “grit.” The Minnesota moderate wants to work across the aisle and reclaim fellow working class midwesterners.

Sen. Bernie Sanders

AGE: 78

STATE: Vermont

KNOWN FOR: Sanders’ democratic socialist platform received a lot of attention during the 2016 primaries, when the independent senator incured caucuses with Democrats against Hillary Clinton. His policy agenda includes several progressive proposals, many of which have been embraced by the Democratic Party, such as health care expansion, broadening of the social safety net and freeing up higher education.

Billionaire Tom Steyer

AGE: 62

STATE: California

KNOWN FOR: Steyer, whose assets according to Forbes reached $ 1.6 billion this year, has worked as a funding force in Democratic politics in recent years by banking candidates and organizations promoting liberal goals, including Trump’s accusation. The House races of 2018 marked the third consecutive election cycle in which Steyer spent more than $ 100 million supporting Democratic candidates.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

AGE: 70

STATE: Massachusetts

KNOWN FOR: Warren was appointed as an assistant to President Barack Obama and special adviser to the Minister of Finance to launch the Consumer Protection Agency. She was also appointed to a conference panel to oversee the $ 700 billion Trouble Assets Relief Program that was adopted in response to the 2008 financial crisis.

Copyright 2020 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.

.