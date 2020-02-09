Here are all the winners of the 2020 Academy Awards

The biggest night of the film with films like parasite. Once upon a time in Hollywood. jokerand more competing for some of the evening’s greatest prizes at the 2020 Academy Awards. We’re only partially in the ceremony, but Brad Pitt, parasite Writer-director Bong Joon-Ho and Marriage historyLaura Dern has already picked up Oscars; Refresh this page all night to see who else is collecting hardware.

ACTORS IN A LEADING ROLE

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood



ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I have lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4

CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

joker

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

DIRECTION

The Irishman

joker

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

DOCUMENTARY CHARACTERISTICS

American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For sama

Honey country

DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

In absence

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Life overtakes me

St. Louis Superman

Go run cha-cha

CUT

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

parasite

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi

Honey country

Les Misérables

Pain and fame

parasite

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

bomb

joker

Judy

Vicious: Mistress of Evil

1917

ORIGINAL SCORE

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

ORIGINAL SONG

“I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4

“(I will love myself again,” said Rocketman

“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough

“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II

“Get up,” Harriet

BEST PICTURE

Ford vs. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood Parasite

PRODUCT DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Dcera (daughter)

hair love

Kitbull

Unforgettable

sister

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

brotherhood

Nefta football club

The neighboring window

Saria

A sister

SOUND EDITING

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

joker

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

The two popes

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-

Knife out

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

parasite