Here are all the winners of the 2020 Academy Awards

The biggest night of the film with films like parasite. Once upon a time in Hollywood. jokerand more competing for some of the evening’s greatest prizes at the 2020 Academy Awards. We’re only partially in the ceremony, but Brad Pitt, parasite Writer-director Bong Joon-Ho and Marriage historyLaura Dern has already picked up Oscars; Refresh this page all night to see who else is collecting hardware.
ACTORS IN A LEADING ROLE
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
ANIMATED FUNCTIONAL FILM
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I have lost my body
Klaus
Missing link
Toy Story 4
CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Irishman
joker
The lighthouse
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
COSTUME DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
DIRECTION
The Irishman
joker
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
DOCUMENTARY CHARACTERISTICS
American factory
The cave
The edge of democracy
For sama
Honey country
DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT
In absence
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
Life overtakes me
St. Louis Superman
Go run cha-cha
CUT
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
parasite
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Corpus Christi
Honey country
Les Misérables
Pain and fame
parasite
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
bomb
joker
Judy
Vicious: Mistress of Evil
1917
ORIGINAL SCORE
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
ORIGINAL SONG
“I can’t let you throw yourself away,” Toy Story 4
“(I will love myself again,” said Rocketman
“I’m standing with you,” breakthrough
“Into the Unknown”, Frozen II
“Get up,” Harriet
BEST PICTURE
Ford vs. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood Parasite
PRODUCT DESIGN
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Dcera (daughter)
hair love
Kitbull
Unforgettable
sister
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
brotherhood
Nefta football club
The neighboring window
Saria
A sister
SOUND EDITING
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
SOUND MIXING
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
joker
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
CUSTOMIZED SCREENPLAY
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
The two popes
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY-
Knife out
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
parasite