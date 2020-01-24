Here are 9 bucket list worthy travel destinations this year

2020 – the year black women drink more water, take care of our business, don’t gamble and finally do all the things we have on our bucket list. If you travel more and want to experience all the amazing things this world has to offer, we have a few ideas for you so you can experience the adventure of a lifetime.

Whether you’re playing mas at your first carnival, zip-lining through the forest, or hot air ballooning on the continent – here are some goals you can add to your bucket list for 2020.

01

Hike an active volcano in St. Lucia

The infamous picture of the Pitons appears in every ad or brochure in St. Lucia. You know – the one of the two volcanic plugs that protrude from the sea? But it’s not just made for postcards. Did you know that you can hike it too? The hotel is located in the southwest of St. Lucia and is more than a mountain, it is actually an active volcano – but don’t let that put you off. Although it seems like a crazy idea, you will be blown away by the view from above. If you’re too scared, hotels like Anse Chastanet and Jade Mountain offer breathtaking views, so you can still take some great shots of the twin peaks.

Breathtaking views of the Pitons (Petit Piton & Gros Piton) from an elevated vantage point with the rainforest and Soufriere Bay in the foreground.

02

Zip line through treetops in Costa Rica

Did you know that ziplining was invented in Costa Rica? So it is only right that you pay homage to the experience at the place of birth. Even if you are afraid of heights, it is important to relieve the fear of experiencing the child’s thrill that you only get by flying through the forest. Not to mention the unbeatable bird’s eye view and the numerous wild animals that live in the canopy.

03

Hot air ballooning in South Africa

Imagine the following: You are floating peacefully through the sky with a view of the Pilanesberg National Park. You can see the Northwest Province in the distance as you marvel at the clear blue sky and heavenly white clouds. Sounds pretty, doesn’t it? Well, that could be you on your next trip to South Africa. This often overlooked experience is the perfect way to experience the beauty and magic of the continent.

Pilanesberg National Park, Northwest Province, South Africa

04

Experience Carnival in Jamaica

Yes, we know that Trinidad is the “Carnival of all Carnivals”, but trust us, there is nothing better than being in Jamaica. What makes this carnival so special is not just the soca vibes, but the infusion of reggae and Rasta culture into the street march experience. The carnival lovers who take place annually in April have quickly made the Jamaican Carnival a favorite. So it is only right that you plan your Xodus carnival experience yourself.

05

See the Northern Lights in Iceland

One of the most tempting opportunities for visitors to Iceland is to see the Northern Lights or the scientifically known Aurora Borealis. Why else would you spend time in cold weather all year round? What appears to be electrically charged particles (i.e. electrons, protons, etc.) emitted by the sun collides with elements such as oxygen and nitrogen in the Earth’s atmosphere. People travel from far and wide to experience this life-changing event. The Northern Lights season in Iceland lasts from September to mid-April. Some sources recommend November through February as the peak time for viewing the Aurora, as these are the darkest months with the longest window possible to see the lights.

06

Hang out at Devil’s Pool at Victoria Falls in Zambia

In most cases, we wouldn’t recommend joining the devil. But when it comes to the Devil’s Pool – it’s a once in a lifetime experience. You may have seen the photos or can only conclude from the name, but it’s not a joke. If you are adventurous and a strong swimmer, you can sit in this pool and overlook the Victoria Falls in all seasons during your visit to Zambia and the Royal Livingstone.

You jump in Devil’s Pool at Victoria Falls. It looks like it’s being washed over the waterfall, but a thick rock lip protects people. Victoria Falls is almost a mile wide and 360 feet deep, and from the air it looks like the earth has been torn apart

07

Celebrate like a rock star in Las Vegas

They say what’s going on in Vegas and stay in Vegas. Unless of course you put it on social media. And who doesn’t want to do it for the gram while celebrating it like their favorite celebrity? What appears to be a traditional vacation must be experienced by everyone. So if you haven’t experienced the magic of Las Vegas, the infamous MGM, and all of the city’s delicious restaurants like CATCH and Primrose, grab your girls and let Vegas Girls Night Out do all the work for you. Because being a VIP has its advantages! The company is the ultimate travel concierge ready to plan the perfect trip for girls.

USA, Nevada, Las Vegas, Welcome to the fabulous Las Vegas Nevada sign

08

Go on a gorilla hike in Uganda

There are so many great experiences on the continent, and gorilla trekking is definitely one of them. It is not only an exciting experience for primates, but also a unique opportunity. Not to mention the backdrop of the Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, which is probably one of the most mystical in all of Africa. The hike involves getting a little dirty and beating through dense jungles with an experienced local guide to find a group of gorillas that needs getting used to.

