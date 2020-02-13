Here are 5 really black things you can do with your money this month

Getty

Black History Month is the perfect time for us to focus our collective attention on building personal wealth and practicing cooperative economics. To continue the tradition of Black abundance and excellence, here are some of the Blackest things you can do with your money this month:

Focus on securing the entire bag. The wage gap in 2020 for black women compared to non-Hispanic white men is huge. Black women will have to grind until August 13, 2020 to earn as much money by the end of 2019 as their white male counterparts. One of the easiest ways to close the gap is to open our mouths. Prepare for your next performance review by regularly documenting how you have positively contributed to your company’s business results, talent developed or streamlined systems. Be proactive, optimistic and strategic when discussing your progress with your supervisor. Be clear about your value and trust your magic.

Make money with your mess. Your cupboards, drawers, storage units, garages and trunk all contain items that you (fortunately) can live without. Instead of taking them up, you spend two weeks during Black History Month searching them. Keep an eye out for softly worn clothing, jewelry, furniture, books, art, kitchenware, and electronics that can be sold quickly or placed in consignment. Set a goal to reserve all proceeds to redeem a credit card, build an emergency fund or start investing.

#BankBlack. As a group, we have traditionally been subordinate to or exploited by larger banks and financial institutions. Black banks and black-run credit unions play a key role in leveling the playing field so that black Americans can save their money and borrow for business loans and mortgages without fear of racial discrimination. They saw their comeback in 2016 when the # BankBlack movement went viral with the help of Killer Mike. Consider opening an account with a black bank this month to circulate the black dollar in the community.

Launch your side hustle. Take the leap this month to start your business, especially if you have delayed or have doubts prevented you from pulling the trigger. The truth is that you have done yourself and your ideal customers a bad service – whose problems you could possibly solve and lives that you could transform if you just got out of the way. Let the many examples of Black excellence remind you that success and wealth are part of your heritage.

Fund a black woman. You have probably heard the sad story with the accompanying scary statistics about black female start-ups and financing: although black women make the leap to entrepreneurship, black female startups receive less than 1 percent of all risk capital financing. One way to fund more black women-led startups is to get more black women at the helm of the investor table. If you want to explore the world of venture capitalism, teach yourself about this type of investing from the perspective of other black women. A risk capitalist is by definition a person or company investing in small companies, usually with the help of money from investment companies, large companies and pension funds. Although venture capital is considered to be the riskiest form of investing, it is not uncommon to see a 25-35 percent return on investment (ROIs) if they are successful.

If risk capitalism is too rich for your blood, consider

take care of yourself to be an angel investor. A

angel investor uses his own money to invest in small businesses. In most

they must be worth at least $ 1 million and have an annual income

of at least $ 200,000 to be considered as an approved investor. Lots of angel

investors are family and friends of small entrepreneurs.

Black abundance is our birthright. Black wealth is our birthright. Black joy is our birthright. Let us move our money and align goals with the soul and spirit of the blackest month of the year.

