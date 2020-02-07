Here are 15 tips to get the most out of the app

by Edward C. Baig, Usa Today

Google Maps turns 15 this week, and many of the over 1 billion users who turn to the Google app worldwide every month don’t just do this to get navigation aids.

Chances are that you belong, even if you spend most of your time on maps figuring out how to get from point A to point B.

Google has changed the Google Maps icon to emphasize the development of maps. Over 220 countries have been mapped over the years, and Google claims to have revealed information about more than 200 million locations and information.

As part of the birthday milestone, Google has updated the appearance of the iOS and Android versions of its Maps app, particularly through the five tabs that appear at the bottom of the screen. It used to have three.

You can tap the Browse tab to get information and reviews, and the Commute tab to view traffic and travel times, etc.

There is now a Saved button that you can use to view all the places you’ve been to or want to visit. You can also tap a Contribute tab to share your knowledge and an Updates tab to get trend point information from supposed experts.

Here are 15 more Google tips on things you can or can do on Google Maps:

1. Translate place names and addresses

Tap the speaker icon next to an address or place name. Google Maps speaks the national language out loud.

2. Go private

If you select incognito mode and Google, your Google Maps searches are not saved. The compromise is that you lose some personalization. Regardless, you can select auto-delete controls in your location history to save data for three or 18 months. Google says it will automatically delete everything that is older.

3. Avoid highways, tolls, ferries

In navigation mode, tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the app and search for “route options” to select the types of routes to avoid.

4. Share your ETA and your live location

When you have started your trip, tap the ^ button and then tap “Share Itinerary” to do this with the contacts you have specified.

5. Find a bike or scooter

You can find available bikes in two dozen cities in real time or type a bike share in the search bar. In more than 80 cities around the world, Google Maps can tell you if a lime scooter is available with an estimate of how much your trip will cost.

6. Charge your electric vehicle

In some places, you can also see the location and availability of charging stations for electric vehicles.

7. Know which way to go

Arrows tell you which way to go when using Google Live View’s augmented reality feature. After selecting a destination, tap the Directions button, then tap the Go tab.

8. Travel through time

Take a look back in time. Select a location in Google Maps on the desktop and drag the yellow “Pegman” figure into the picture. Click the clock in the upper left corner to select the frame.

9. Get flight information

Tap the three gray lines in the top left corner of the screen and tap your locations. Then tap the Reservations tab to see if your plane is leaving on time. You can also use maps in the terminal to find nearby gates, lounges, restaurants, and shops.

10. Remember where you parked

Tap on the blue dot on the map and then on “Save your parking space”. In the meantime, before you even drive into an area, look for parking problem symbols that are available for more than 50 cities.

11. Save time

Select the “Popular times” and “Waiting times” functions to see how full a restaurant or other place you are traveling to is. You could be better or somewhere else.

12. Is my train hotter or colder?

Last year, Google added crowdsourcing data to predict how busy your bus, train, or subway is likely to be at any given time. Google is now adding new insights through Google Maps that may affect your commuting. This includes knowing whether your train or bus is on the cooler or warmer side, whether certain transit systems have special women’s parts or cars, and whether passengers with special needs can get on the public transport with helpful staff.

13. Order food

When you tap the “Order Online” button, you can choose to be picked up or delivered through certain restaurants.

14. Add multiple stops

Tap the three dots, then “Route Options” and then “Add Stop”. Google Maps tries to provide the fastest route between these stops.

15. Plan group activities

If you long-press anywhere on a map, you can add that location to a picklist that you can share with friends on any messaging platform.

