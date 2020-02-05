Henry Golding shares first photo of ‘GI Joe’ Spin-Off

Snake Eyes star Henry Golding went to Instagram to reveal the first photo of the GI Joe spin-off.

Earlier today, Henry Golding, Snake Eyes star, celebrated his birthday by treating fans to their first look at the GI Joe spin-off on his Instagram page. Snake Eyes follows the legendary assassin as he searches for the man who killed his father. It will investigate where he learned his skills so that he joined the iconic team later in life. Henry Golding’s first glance does not reveal too much, but teases one of the film’s locations.

The statue by Henry Golding shows the hero who climbs a huge staircase to a temple. This location probably has something to do with the Arashikage clan in which Snake Eyes trains to become the murderer fans know he is in the GI Joe spin-off. There is also a brief glimpse of the character’s sword tied to Henry Golding’s back. Watch the first shot of the GI Joe spin-off below.

Are you looking forward to Snake Eyes star Henry Golding in the GI Joe spin-off? What else do you want to see from the GI Joe universe? Sound out in the comments below!

The G.I. Joe’s spin-off tells the origins of Henry Golding’s Snake Eyes as he seeks revenge on the man who killed his father and trains under a group of shadowy killers known as the Arashikage ninja clan. Paramount Pictures and Hasbro had previously assembled a writer’s room under the direction of Akiva Goldsman in the spring of 2016 to develop a cinematic universe based on the toy line properties Micronauts, Visionaries and M.A.S.K., as well as a restart of the G.I. Joe franchise after the G.I. from 2009 Joe: The Rise of Cobra and G.I. from 2013 Joe: Retaliation, with Ray Park playing the role of Snake Eyes.

Directed by Robert Schwentke from a script written by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Snake Eyes star Henry Golding as the titular character, Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett and Steven Allerick as Ninja Command . Actors Haruka Abe and Takehiro Hira have also been cast in unknown positions.

Snakes Eyes is expected to be released in the cinema on October 23, 2020.

Source: Instagram

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

Eammon Jacobs

English writer with a preference for everything to do with film, TV and comics.