Henry County Sheriff's Office Arrests Water Tower Vandalism Suspect

HENRY COUNTY, Go. (WFXR) – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly damaging the Commonwealth Crossing water tower.

Aaron Chase Clayton, 21, of Stoneville, North Carolina, has been charged with the crime of vandalism and the offense of careless handling of a firearm.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, the water tower was damaged by a bullet from a high-powered rifle on January 4. Repair costs are estimated at $ 35,000, says the sheriff’s office.

Clayton is being held at the Rockingham County Detention Center while awaiting extradition to Henry County, law enforcement said.

Clayton is detained with a $ 15,000 bail fugitive.

If the public has information about this incident, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751.

