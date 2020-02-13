Henry announces new single ‘Thinking of You’: Photos: KpopStarz

Photos /
Henry Lau /
New releases
By Staff Reporter | February 12, 2020 7:57 PM EST
- PREV
- Image of
- THE NEXT
Henry announces the new single ‘Thinking of you’ / Credit: News1
Henry is releasing a digital single ‘Thinking of you’ on the 12th. His digital single ‘Thinking of You’ was revealed in a music film that was published last month in the magazine ‘W Korea’.
View this post on Instagram
A message shared by Henry Lau 헨리 헨리 (@ henryl89) on February 10, 2020 at 4:21 AM PST
Tagged: Henry Lau
- View all Henry Lau
Photo slide shows
- View all Henry Lau
Article
See now:
BTS: 41 Fun facts you need to know about the most successful Kpop Boy band (Bangtan Sonyeondan)