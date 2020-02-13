Henry announces new single ‘Thinking of You’: Photos: KpopStarz

By Staff Reporter | February 12, 2020 7:57 PM EST

Henry announces the new single ‘Thinking of you’ / Credit: News1

Henry is releasing a digital single ‘Thinking of you’ on the 12th. His digital single ‘Thinking of You’ was revealed in a music film that was published last month in the magazine ‘W Korea’.

