Henry announces new single ‘Thinking of You’: Photos: KpopStarz

Photos /

Henry Lau /

New releases









PREV

Image of

THE NEXT













Henry announces the new single ‘Thinking of you’ / Credit: News1

Henry is releasing a digital single ‘Thinking of you’ on the 12th. His digital single ‘Thinking of You’ was revealed in a music film that was published last month in the magazine ‘W Korea’.

View this post on Instagram

A message shared by Henry Lau 헨리 헨리 (@ henryl89) on February 10, 2020 at 4:21 AM PST

Tagged: Henry Lau



See now:

BTS: 41 Fun facts you need to know about the most successful Kpop Boy band (Bangtan Sonyeondan)