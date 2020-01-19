Henderson and Salah concentrate on the next game as the conversation about the Liverpool title increases

Liverpool beat Manchester United to advance 16 points at the top of the Premier League, but the players insist that their focus remains the same.

A 2-0 victory at Anfield led local fans to sing their belief that the title was finally headed to Merseyside, 30 years after the Reds last won the former First Division.

While the results and the form of the best teams this season certainly suggest that it seems to be the case, players will not get carried away.

Captain Jordan Henderson spoke with Sky Sports after full time and immediately reiterated that the same process applies: it is one game at a time.

“We’re really not thinking about the end (of the season) again, why should we change now and think about the end of the season?

1/22 Alisson – 7

fake images

22/2 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

AP

3/22 Joe Gómez – 7

fake images

22/4 Virgil van Dijk – 8

AP

5/22 Andy Robertson – 6

EPA

6/22 Jordan Henderson – 7

fake images

22/7 Georginio Wijnaldum – 8

REUTERS

22/8 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 7

Action images through Reuters

9/22 Mohamed Salah – 7

fake images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6

Action images through Reuters

11/22 Sadio Mané – 6

Pennsylvania

12/22 David de Gea – 5

Action images through Reuters

13/22 Brandon Williams – 5

Manchester United through Getty Imag

14/22 Luke Shaw – 6

REUTERS

15/22 Harry Maguire – 5

CameraSport through Getty Images

16/22 Victor Lindelof – 5

REUTERS

17/22 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 4

Liverpool FC through Getty Images

18/22 Fred – 6

Manchester United through Getty Imag

19/22 Nemanja Matic – 6

AFP through Getty Images

20/22 Andreas Pereira – 4

AFP through Getty Images

21/22 Daniel James – 4

EPA

22/22 Anthony Martial – 4

AFP through Getty Images

“There are still many games left, we have taken it every time for a long time and it has given us a good place, so there is no need to change.”

“The crowd was amazing again today, but for us, as players, it’s the next game, the next challenge.”

Henderson was asked if the expectation levels had increased, but noted that at a Liverpool club size, that was standard.

With a Champions League, a European Super Cup and a World Cup of Clubs insured in the last seven months, it is more a finding that the team is able to earn great honors on a regular basis instead of pressuring players to finish the job.

“At Liverpool Football Club there are always expectations, since I came. That will never change,” Henderson continued.

Henderson starred in the center of the park (Getty Images)

“(What we are doing now) is special. We are enjoying our football. You have to be hungry and keep wanting more.

“This group of players wants to do that and the coach is with us all the time to improve and we know we can.” It’s about every day, continue until the end of the season. “

Mohamed Salah, who scored the assassin’s second goal in detention time after missing a good opportunity in the early second half, reiterated Henderson’s position.

“I returned mentally (from Miss), keep calm, still 45 minutes (to go). As I said, even if I didn’t score, it doesn’t matter; as long as the team keeps winning, I’m fine with that.

“We won all the games (recently), we enjoyed the moment, so we hope to finish (the season) as well.

“We just need to keep focusing on each game. We just take it game by game, that’s the only way we can win the Premier League. We need to remain calm and concentrate on each game. “

Liverpool needs 30 more points to guarantee the title, and its next opportunity to take a step towards that success will come Thursday night against Wolves.

.