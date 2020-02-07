Help that testified against Trump probably in the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The decorated soldier and assistant to the White House, who played a pivotal role in the Democrats’ case against President Donald Trump, are expected to be expelled from the National Security Council, say two people familiar with the expected staff movement on Friday.

“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters when he left the White House to go to North Carolina. “Do you think I should be happy with him? I am not. … They are going to make that decision. ”

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was able to leave the White House staff and return to a job at the Pentagon on Friday. He could leave as part of a group of staff who left the NSC, according to a person who was familiar with the expected decision. Another person who was familiar with the situation of Vindman said that he was getting ready for retaliation from the White House for his testimony during the hearings of the House being deposed. Both persons were not authorized to discuss the matter and only spoke on condition of anonymity.

Vindman’s status at the NSC, the White House’s foreign policy, is uncertain because he testified that he did not think it was “right” for Trump to “demand that a foreign government investigate” former vice president Joe Biden and his son’s association. with the energy company Burisma in the Eastern European nation of Ukraine. Vindman’s expulsion seemed even more certain after Trump mocked him on Thursday during his celebration after acquittal with Republican supporters in the Eastern Chamber.

“Lt. Col. Vindman and his twin brother – right? – we had some people who – really great, “said Trump, referring to Vindman and his brother, Yevgeny, who works as a White House lawyer.

Vindman, a 20-year-old veteran in the army, wore his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared at the end of last year for what turned out to be a testy broadcast on television. Trump supporters asked about the loyalty of the Soviet Jewish immigrant to the United States and noted that he had received offers to work for the government of Ukraine – offers was quickly rejected by Vindman.

“I am an American,” he stated emphatically.

When the senior Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, addressing him as “Mr. Vindman,” the war veteran from Iraq replied: “Rank member, it’s Lt. Col. Vindman please.”

Vindman’s return to the Pentagon would closely tie in with the efforts of national security adviser Robert O’Brien to streamline the NSC. At a public event earlier this week, O’Brien said the NSC “grew and fell” to 236 policy officials during President Barack Obama’s government.

“When President Kennedy was in office and dealing with the Cuban missile crisis, he had 12 policy officials,” said O’Brien, adding that his goal was to bring the staff back to around 100.

O’Brien said he would mainly reduce staff through wear, as staff from other agencies such as the Department of Defense complete their work at the White House. Vindman’s tour would end this summer.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper was asked what the Pentagon would do to ensure that Vindman does not face retribution when he is reassigned to the White House. He referred the question to the army, in terms of Vindman’s next assignment, but he said about the retributive aspect: “We are protecting all our service members against retaliation or the like. We have already dealt with that in policies and other means.”

AP writers Zeke Miller and Bob Burns contributed to this report.

