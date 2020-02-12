“Help Nigeria defeat Boko Haram” – Gbajabiamila asks USA

House Speaker Femi Gbajabimila has urged the United States government to help Nigeria defeat Boko Haram and other security challenges in the country.

Gbajabiamila appealed when he accepted the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The spokesman said that Nigerians are afraid of the challenges of insecurity and are asking the United States for help.

“What is America doing to help Nigeria quell the uprising? Does the result of the Layee Act affect the way international organizations work? What is the status of the Tucano jets we paid for?

“The home, and indeed Nigerians, are concerned about continued insecurity in many parts of the country and many Nigerian citizens are turning to the United States for help in meeting this challenge,” he said.

In his response, Leonard reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to help end uncertainty in Nigeria

It also assured to speed up the timely delivery of the Tucano jets.