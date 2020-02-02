Helen Mirren on BAFTA nominations nominating all whites: “People should be impatient”

Actress Helen Mirren has asked British film and television fans to demand more from the voters of the BAFTA Awards, after they failed to deliver a single acting nomination to non-white stars.

The Oscar winner is also upset because no woman is represented in the management category at the awards event, which will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Helen Mirren in BAFTA nominations nominating all whites: “People should be impatient”

“People should be impatient … and should continue to demand changes. It will come, incrementally, but it will only come if people demand it. And keep demanding it. Put your banner for more roles for women, more roles for black women, especially, and more directors. Keep demanding changes. It’s good to be impatient, “Mirren told Mail Online.

She doesn’t want to see tokenism at the awards.

Mirren said: “I don’t think any director or actor wants to be nominated for their skin color or gender. It’s about work, and there should be more.”

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!