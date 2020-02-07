Heidi Klum says she was called “a white woman” for AGT comments

Heidi Klum said she received a kickback for defending “America’s Got Talent“after Gabrielle Union she claimed to experience a “toxic working environment” as a judge on the NBC talent show.

During the amfAR gala on Cipriani Wall Street in New York on Wednesday, the television presenter said Page six, “Many people got angry with me. For example, I was called” a white woman. ”

“I think it’s important that everyone speaks his truth. I think that when there is a story, it has to be told. I had a different story,” she said about her time as a judge in the show during six seasons.

“I can only speak with what I saw – it has nothing to do with what color I am,” she continued to claim. “I’m a human, so I just looked at what I saw.”

During the Television Critics Association event in January, Klum was asked about the controversy surrounding the resignation of Union, who complained about racism and inappropriate behavior during her time as a judge in season 14.

“I just had a great experience [in the show]. I can’t speak for Gabrielle. I didn’t experience the same thing. For me, everyone treats you with the greatest respect,” the 46-year-old said at the time.

She later clarified her comments in a statement People.

“Recently a reporter asked me to share my thoughts about Gabrielle Union’s experiences while working as a judge on America’s Got Talent. I told the reporter that I had not experienced similar problems when I was a judge in the show – my experience was positive. I can only speak about my own truth, and that is by no means meant to deny or question Gabrielle’s truth. “

Last November the news reported that Union and Julianne Hough would not return to AGT for season 15. Union said she had a “toxic work environment” and constant complaints about her clothing choices and hairstyles that were considered “too black.” Although denied having personally had negative experiences, it has expressed support for the Union.

In December, AGT production companies and NBC issued this statement: “We remain committed to a respectful workplace for all employees and take all questions about workplace culture very seriously. We work with Ms. Union through her representatives to hear more about her concerns. , after which we will take the following suitable steps. “

The parties involved are still discussing.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

View Photo Gallery

Getty

Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough’s America’s Got Talent Style