Heidi Klum ay Gabrielle UnionCome back – even though they have some seriously different experiences on America’s Got Talent.

The supermodel spoke this week on Television Critics AssociationThe winter tour, and sought to clarify his earlier comments about the Union, and the controversy surrounding the reality competition show over the last few months.

Related: Julianne Hough Praises Gabrielle Union In the midst of the ‘AGT’ Exit Controjuang

As you may recall, Klum first stated that he did not have the same experience as the Union did when judging the show, and his time there was more of a ‘positive’ experience. But while this may be the case for the 46-year-old superstar, he wants to make it clear that just because he has a good experience on the show, that doesn’t mean he intended to let go of the story of the former Take It On star his own bad experience.

In a statement to People, Klum opened up about the controversy, saying (below):

“Recently, a reporter asked me to share my thoughts on Gabrielle Union’s experiences while working as a judge on America’s Got Talent. I told the reporter that I had not experienced similar issues while I was a judge. on the show – my experience is positive. I can only speak my own truth, and never mean to ignore or question Gabrielle’s truth. “

And she went on, adding more about her own race experiences, including getting married in the past. Stamp (below):

“I know my experience may not be like Gabrielle’s. What I can tell you is that I am a fierce advocate for all people, regardless of race, age, religion, sex or sexuality. should be treated fairly and with the utmost respect. Personally, I experienced very painful things as I married a man of color and had three wonderful children with him. Although everyone’s challenges were different, I did not want more for a fair world and for people to be kind to one another. “

If that is so!

Related: Sharon Osbourne Spreads All The NBC Salary Tea!

That’s the statement, isn’t it?

Simon Cowell is seriously under the gun after Gabrielle Union has advanced its accusations! / (c) FayesVision / WENN

Klum beat AGT for six seasons, until May 2019, when he left and was later replaced by the Union and Julianne Hough. The news broke in late November, however, that Union and Hough would not return for the show’s 15th season, and since then, all hell broke loose after the Union had expressed concerns over alleged racial insensitivity.

Related: Gabrielle Union Calls Uber Driver For … WHAT ?!

Clearly, Klum wants to make it clear that he has not cheated anything, at all.

What does U think, Perezcious readers ?! Sounds OFF to all of you in the comments (below) …

(Image by WENN/ Instar)