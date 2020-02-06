Heavy rains, flooded streets, at least crashes, says the state police

WYTHE COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – The Virginia State Police has a clear message for drivers in times of heavy rainfall and street flooding. Don’t drown.

Never drive in flooded areas, since a vehicle, according to the police, cannot protect the driver or the occupants from flooding.

“Especially after dark, flooded streets can be very deceptive about the depth of water and the speed at which the water moves,” said Corrine N. Geller, director of public relations, in a statement.

While the police have responded to accidents throughout the day, they have kept to a minimum, Geller said.

“Floods can also hide dangerous deposits. Vehicles of any size can be swept away or remain in running water. “

Photos from the Wytheville police show flooded streets and even a mudslide that uprooted a tree that slid to the side of the road.

Image shows flooding on Benham Road in Bristol. Route 67 in Tazewell County, according to state police. (Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

The picture shows Route 83 on Mallard Road in Buchanan County. (Courtesy of the Virginia State Police)

The picture shows Route 65 during flooding in Scott County. (Photo: Courtesy of the Virginia State Police)

