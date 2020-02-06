Heat’s Justise Winslow responds great to being traded

Then Hamilton-USA TODAY Sport

The Miami Heat acquired the former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening and immediately signed him with a two-year extension of $ 30 million.

The initial report did not include that Miami had previously sent the first-round pick Justise Winslow to Memphis in the deal.

At that time, former Heat star Dwyane Wade went to social media to note that it was a great deal for the team to define the vast majority of his career as a Hall of Fame.

When the news that he had been traded to Memphis broke, Winslow responded enormously to Wade’s post.

This is the healthy NBA pettiness we have been waiting for with the NBA trade deadline approaching. It happens every year. It was just a bit delayed when starting this year.

In Winslow’s defense, it’s surprising to see Miami depart from the wounded 23-year-old wing. He averaged 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists last season. Winslow is also one of the best perimeter defenders in the game.

Those are the costs to get Andre.