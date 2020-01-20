Heating pipe bursts in Russian hotel, boiling water kills 5

MOSCOW – A heating pipe burst on Monday in a small Russian hotel and flooded rooms with boiling water, killing five people and injuring six others in the city of Perm.

The nine-room hotel was located in the basement of a residential building in the city near the Russian Ural Mountains. According to the authorities, all victims – including a child – lived in the hotel. Three of the injured were hospitalized with burns.

The Russian police have opened an investigation into the tragedy.

In the face of death, the Russian parliament could consider banning the opening of hotels or hostels in the basements of residential buildings, lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko said.

“Hostels should not be open in basements where all pipelines are located,” said Melnichenko.

Last year the Russian parliament banned the opening of hostels or hotel rooms in apartments in residential buildings.

