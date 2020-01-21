Heather McDonald, Chelsea Handler Cross Paths At Chuy Bravo Memorial After 2016 Tiff

Chuy Bravo’s monument brought Chelsea Handler and Heather McDonald together again, after a mini-feud that took place in the press in 2016.

The two worked together on “Chelsea Lately” from E !, where Handler played and McDonald wrote, from 2007-2014 – until Handler left the network that same year when her contract expired.

The observed beef between the two began two years later, after McDonald did an interview about the end of the show with Theo Von and Matthew Cole Weiss’ allegedly podcast. During the chat, she said she “lived 100% in fear” during the show and heard it would not be renewed on Twitter.

While McDonald later said she meant she was living in fear of canceling the show, not Handler herself, Chelsea slammed back hard during an appearance on Howard Stern – where she claimed Heather exchanged weekly stories about us about my personal life in return for having her photos are in the magazine. “

So yes, it became intense for a minute.

On Sunday evening the cast and crew of ‘Chelsea Lately’, as well as the friends and family of Bravo, reunited for a memorial service. Although some guests were not sure if Handler would come, she arrived about 20 minutes after McDonald.

“She was just her 2010, delightful self,” Heather said on her Juicy Scoop podcast Tuesday. “Smiling, cuddling everyone. I felt like …” Do I get a hug? ” I hugged her immediately: “How is your family?” It is great, it is a new year, it is a new decade, it was a great time. “

The two sat side by side while the guests took turns sharing stories about Chuy, something Heather called “surreal.” She added: “It was exactly like it used to be, exactly. The way she would tell a story and I would remind her of something and add to it, she would touch my hand, it was really cool. I am happy, I I am really happy with it. “

Heather said the two had had a conversation, asking Handler something she had longed for. “I said,” Do you remember saying that every woman who got up at the age of 40 was rude? ” McDonald passed on, saying she was a stand-up comedian over 40 when Handler first said it and pointed out how Chelsea had stood up since then.

Handler apparently immediately took up her previous comments and said she was standing up again because she felt she now “had something to say”. When podcast guest Chris Fanjola asked McDonald if that was the reaction she was looking for, McDonald said it was, feeling it was from an “honest” place.

Franjola also said he thought Heather was trying to “poke” Chelsea by asking about her recent video clothing Kim Kardashian’s Skirt shapewear. Noting that “Chelsea Lately” had a strange relationship with the Kardashians because both shows were on E., McDonald thought it was “interesting” to see how chummy the family and Handler were now. Chelsea is said to have told Heather that she did it because one of Kim’s best friends, Allison Statter, is the daughter of Handler’s manager, Irving Azoff.

Heather said she felt “satisfied” and “spiritually full” about the conversation, but admitted that she would still like to have a more serious conversation about what she would call their “miscommunication” if Chelsea ever asked her to have lunch.

“There are things I would say. I still want to talk about,” Have you ever listened to the entire podcast, I didn’t say bad things about you, “she explained. “There was wrong information and she was pissed off and really hurt by it. My intention was never to hurt her feelings and her feelings were really hurt when she started the attack on Howard Stern about me.”

“I should have called her right away, like: ‘Wait a minute, I know we didn’t talk, but this is a miscommunication’ … make a video immediately, post it on Facebook, contact the person and clear it up on, “she said, adding that she actually had a statement ready to leave, but it was then said that she had not posted it.

McDonald then claimed that there was “much remaining career loss” due to the controversy and said she “couldn’t even finish it.” Khloe Kardashian’s cocktail show because she had booked Chelsea and she was afraid that Chelsea would be pissed off if I was booked. “She noted that this was not a Chelsea mistake, she thought it was more a case of,” Let’s not make the more powerful person pissed off. “

“I really want her to know it was such a misunderstanding and who put it in her ear,” Heather added. “I feel like someone put it in her ear that I sold stories to gossip magazines, I don’t think she made it up herself.”

Heather said the controversy did lead to good things and really encouraged her to work harder on her podcast because this was her only option. “I think I would have had other small writing assignments, I would be a writer of a show and I would not be where I am today, which is a better place,” she said, not regreting her.

She then became very emotional after Franjola asked what it felt like to see Handler again. “I wouldn’t have cared so much for me for so many years if she wasn’t a big part of my life,” she said torn. “I loved those years of my life. If someone said what was the happiest time of my life, I would probably still say those years.”

She added: “95% of my days on Chelsea were completely happy, joyful times.”