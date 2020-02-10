Hearthstone: battlefields: tips and tactics

HEarthstone Battlegrounds is the Blizzard version of the Auto Chess phenomenon, but it does so through a very specific lens. The problem that many current Auto Chess games have is that they can feel the same way: from the pieces, to the administrator from round to round, to the raw action, you are basically playing the same game. Some games have tried to present innovations: Teamfight Tactics uses a hexagonal grid instead of a square chess board. Might & Magic Chess Royale has mixed both Battle Royale and Auto Chess.

But only Hearthstone Battlegrounds feels truly unique, and it’s due to one simple reason: instead of taking Auto Chess and trying to be creative, they instead took their existing Hearthstone CCG and tried to create a version of ‘Auto Chess’. By making it an optional mode within the main Hearthstone client (to the TFT and League of Legends) it also remains in the existing ecosystem, giving them the opportunity to experiment and develop.

We have assembled a guide to some basic Battlegrounds principles for anyone who has not yet experienced this intriguing mode.

How to play Hearthstone: battlefields

Hearthstone Battlegrounds is available for both PCs and mobile devices, iOS and Android. I’ve been playing it on my Google Pixel 3XL. It is part of the main client of the Hearthstone card game, so whenever you can download and play it, it’s fine. Just go to ‘Modes“In the main menu and appears next to the” Arena “mode.

When you start a game, you are offered the possibility to choose between two randomly chosen heroes out of a total of 24. Each hero has a special power (similar to the operation of the main game) in which you can spend gold to activate it. Not all skills are considered equal, but you won’t know until you start playing and trying each one. We could make our own hero guide at some point, but not now.

Recruitment / Purchase Phase

Like other Auto Chess games, Battlegrounds is a series of rounds that comprise both a purchase phase and a combat phase. The purchase phase is similar again but with some very important differences:

Each minion, regardless of level, costs 3 gold to buy.

You can recover 1 gold by selling a minion of your board (not your hand) to the tavern.

You can spend gold to “level up” the tavern to gain access to higher level units.

It costs 1 cold to refresh the commercial line to get a new draw of minions.

For free, you can “freeze” the row in place so that it does not reset at the beginning of the next round.

You start the game with 3 gold, and your maximum gold increases by one gold per turn until you reach a limit of 10 gold.

At the beginning of each round, your gold group will be filled to the current maximum.

As long as you have less than 10 gold, you can increase your gold reserve beyond your initial limit by selling subjects to the tavern.

Sometimes it can be a bit complicated to handle your subjects and your board, but essentially drag the subject you want from the line to your hero, and move on to your “hand.” As far as we know, there is no limit of hands. Once in your hand, you can deploy it from the board.

BEWARE – At the time of writing, once a minion is on the board, it cannot be recovered as in other Auto Chess games. We imagine that this is to control keywords like Battlecry, which are only activated once after the initial invocation of a minion.

Collecting triples from a minion is still one thing in Battlegrounds, but it is more limited. You only need to do it once to get a “golden” version of a subject, which has better base statistics (and maintains all statistical improvements) and potentially a better skill, depending on the card. Combining three is automatic and the minion returns to your hand in its golden state so you can play again.

When you play a gold minion, you get a bonus card that allows you to choose a card from a set of three randomly drawn from the Tavern level above what you are currently, so you essentially get two minions for the price of one.

Combat phase

Once the time is up, the Tavern will close and you will go to the Combat phase. You will be assigned a randomly selected opponent of the other 7 players (their avatar will be highlighted in red in the side column).

There are no rounds ‘econ’ or ‘mob’ in Battlegrounds (and no elements), so the only respite you get is if there is an odd number of players in the game. In this case, you will face Kel’Thuzad – essentially an AI opponent who will use the board status (and tavern level) of the most recently defeated player. It is worth noting that the most recent Battleground update means that in every three rounds of combat, you will not face Kel’Thuzad (not another player) more than once, unless there are only two players left.

Each player’s minions board faces each other and the match begins using the following rules:

The combat phase start skills will fire first.

Then, starting with the first subject on the left, each player’s board turns to attack the opponent one subject at a time.

The target of a subject’s attack is randomly selected, unless there are “Mocking” subjects on the board, in which case those are attacked first.

The attack works as it does in Hearthstone, the attacking and defending subject applies its attack and defense statistics to each other simultaneously.

If it is a subject’s turn to attack, but he is attacked by the intermediate sequence of an opponent’s subject, he survives long enough to make his own attack before something else happens to him (we believe).

Once you have reviewed your board, the sequence begins again with whoever is left.

This continues until a player is the only person left with minions on the board (or no player, in which case it is a draw.

The damage is dealt to the losing player’s health group. The damage is equal to the star rating of all surviving subjects + your tavern rating.

The keywords and card skills obviously modify the above. For example if a minion Deathrattle the ability summons a new subject instead, that subject will become the next one in the line to attack, and not the subject originally supposed to be the next. Once a winner has been determined and damage has been inflicted, move on to the next round. With one exception, heroes start with 40 life points.

Hearthstone battlefield tips

There is a lot to unpack about what makes Battlegrounds different from other Auto Chess games, and almost everything is due to the fact that they have based it on the Hearthstone CCG. The fact that it looks like a Hearthstone game means that there are no animated pieces jumping (which makes it less interesting to watch, IMO), but it also means that the tactical decision making in Battlegrounds is richer.

The order in which you place your henchmen is very important, since activating the correct keywords in the correct sequence can make or break a strategy. If you trust summoning subjects through card skills, you must make sure there is space on your board so they can go. The subjects also become a little more disposable, since you can summon a subject for his battle cry effect, and then sell it instantly so you can fire your hero ability, or buy someone else if you have a short gold.

There are still some recognizable elements, such as building around subjects of the same type. There are fewer “tribes” on the battlefields, and there are no benefits to having a certain number of each tribe. Instead, they synergize with card skills in a very similar way to the main card game.

At the time of writing, the main tribes in the game are:

Got damn

Mechs

Beast

Murlocs

Murlocs tend to be stronger at the beginning of the game, while the Mechs are stronger at the end of the game. The demons are interesting but they require the right hero or the right construction to really work (and can harm you by using them). The beasts are a bit in the middle of the road, but they can improve each other and have many triggering and summoning effects.

Together with the tribes and card skills, the keywords constitute the third important tactical dimension in this game. These rise directly from Hearthstone and behave greatly as they do in the main game. The important keywords you can recognize are:

Taunt

Divine shield

War cry

Deathrattle

Load

Magnetic

Taunt / Divine Shield are the most valuable of these: Taunt allows you to control the actions of your opponents to a certain extent, while Divine Shield buys your minions that extra life so that they remain useful. Managing Deathrattle and Battlecry’s abilities is a natural part of the Battlegrounds flow, so although they are prolific, they are not exactly “essential” in themselves.

At the time of writing this article, we would say that the most common universal strategy is to increase the statistics: there is great potential to increase the statistics of your subject in a Battlegrounds game (which is a mechanic that does not really apply to other games Auto Chess, making it unique here), to the point that you’ll see some crazy numbers in the late game.

You have to build with this in mind. Many of the benefits of statistics in Battlegrounds are permanent and persist from round to round, which means they can accumulate benefits as they arise. This is essential to maintain momentum. Summoning additional minions is probably the second most important strategy, as it will help you make sure you’re the last hero standing. A general rule is that any increase in statistics that occurs when the Combat phase is cured is only temporary for that fight, but any increase in statistics that takes place in the Tavern phase will be permanent.

Being able to harm outside the attack of a subject and attack several subjects with a single attack are also excellent means of crowd control.

List of battlefield levels of Hearthstone

As with any good competitive title, there is a list of levels. Now, this is a bit strange because it’s not like you have a choice in terms of what hero you are assigned when you play a game of Battlegrounds. They serve you two and you can choose one. We will review the upper level currently accepted, so that I know what to look for and why, but I will not break down all the heroes since I do not want to risk depressing you before starting a match when you serve a level 4 pair.

Level 1 Hearthstone Battleland Heroes

Yogg-Saron, the end of hope

Yogg’s main skill hinders the reliable construction of a tribe strategy, but he is an excellent player from early to mid-game. Not only can you get a subject for 2 gold (the only way this is possible at the time of writing), but you can increase your stats by + 1 / + 1. During the initial stages, that extra health and / or Attack power can make the difference between winning or losing. Or, as I have had on several occasions, the difference between losing and drawing.

Keep in mind that the subject you get is linked to the subjects that are currently present in your shopping row. This means that you can manipulate which one you get by buying other subjects, selling them again if you don’t want them, although this strategy does not hold in the lat game.

Dancin ’Deryl

This is a strong hero, but it can be quite difficult to drive. Essentially, you will need to buy token generating minions to be able to use them as exchange fodder, as well as buy minions in the row so that the ‘correct’ minion is improved. Keep in mind that both + 1 / + 1 benefits can go to the same minion, which means it is even more important to make sure you are getting all the tricks to get those benefits in the right places.

Ideally, you will do all this in one turn, but the freeze function will allow you to take minions to the next phase of purchase.

Archienemigo Rafaam

You can feel a thematic construction: all the strongest heroes at this time involve obtaining subjects through alternative means. Rafaam does not have the statistics increase that comes with the two previous heroes, but it makes up for it by making the overall quality of the minions theoretically higher.

For a gold, you essentially get a free subject (as long as you really kill one during the combat phase), and if you don’t like it, you can sell it again, which means that at least you balance yourself. This can be a great way to get triplets of minions that you’re fighting for someone else, but obviously you can’t really ‘choose’ what minion you’ll get.

Edwin VanCleef

I mean, I’ve been saying from the beginning that the main problem of this game is the improvement of out-of-control statistics, but of course, let’s have a hero whose unique theme is out of control. This is a skill that increases over time, since it is linked to your ability to buy subjects: it becomes stronger at the end of the game when you have more coins to spend.

Beyond that, although it has many tactical applications: you can use it to improve a single subject to re-link levels in multiple shifts, or you can use it to shore up key support subjects to last longer in the combat phase. Given my experience so far, you will want to do the first, since it is the ‘super minions’ that can make or break a board.

Tirion Fordring

Like Auto Chess games, tribes are the key to victory and are often the source of strategic strength. It means that letters that have no tribe form a support function more: they are there to provide a specific service or effect, or otherwise they are garbage to be used as fodder. Tirion lets these brave helpless people stand as genuine contenders and provide a good way to polish cards that often cannot be polished outside the power of another hero.

Tribe-free subjects are also often less disputed within the group of cards, so you are more likely to find copies of the subjects you want instead of trying to go after Demons, Mechs or any strategy in which you would have decided to another way.

A. F. Kay

Last but not least, Miss Kay. She is another complicated one, because during the first turns you will not be able to do anything, which means that you will have to go out swinging in curve 3 onwards. Having two level 3 minions will help with this, since they will probably be better than the others, but you will have less time to put together a strategy and you will need to recover the lost ground.

On the positive side, this means that you can be a bit more aggressive with your tavern updates from the beginning, since you won’t have to worry about saving money to buy minions.

Hearthstone battlefields | Final thoughts

I like the battlefields of Hearthstone. There are many things at stake that make it superior to other variants of Auto Chess, but I think it is also slowed by the fact that it uses the card game as a base. Hearthstone has developed a reputation for facilitating ridiculous combos and strategies, and all that nonsense already seems to be embedded in the Battleground goal.

Personally, I am not a fan of how frequent statistics improvement is: it is the only strategy that matters and it can be difficult to keep track of what your opponents are capable of. In other Auto Chess games, the climbing was mainly in the form of key pieces and then how many minions of two and three stars you could collect. In Battlegrounds, there is more math involved and, therefore, it is harder to predict how strong your opponents will be.

Still, the economic system is better, and tactical decision making is much more rewarding. Fortunately, the above tips and tricks will give you a basis to help you boost it in future games with this intriguing gameplay.

Do you have any advice from Hearthstone Battlegrounds to share? Let us know in the comments!