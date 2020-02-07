Heart disease is a serious threat to women in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Did you know that one in three women is diagnosed with heart disease during her life? Heart disease actually kills a woman every 80 seconds and costs more lives than all forms of cancer combined. That is a third of mothers, sisters and friends.

The American Heart Association (AHA) is not standing still. The organization launched Go Red For Women to raise awareness and significantly reduce the alarming number. Today is National Wear Red Day.

“Our goal is to empower women in our community to take action toward a healthier life while getting the resources they need,” said Jennifer Campbell, executive director of AHA. “National Wear Red Day is a visual representation at local and national level of year-round efforts from our fight against the murderer of women, cardiovascular disease.”

The AHA claims that 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through modest changes in diet and lifestyle. It states that women must be aware of the following to prevent, treat and beat heart disease and strokes:

· Family history.

· Five important personal health numbers. These are: Total cholesterol, HDL (good) cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar and body mass index.

· Training schedule. Do you exercise more, eat smart and manage your blood pressure?

In addition, the AHA says that heart disease and stroke symptoms may be different in women than in men. As with men, women may experience chest pain or discomfort. However, women are more likely than men to experience shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

The warning signs for a stroke can be remembered with the acronym F.A.S.T. The letters stand for:

· Drop face

· Arm weakness

· Speech problems

· Time to call 911

The American Heart Association is the world’s leading non-profit organization focused on heart and brain health for everyone. Go to https://www.goredforwomen.org/ for more information about the organization and the Go Red for Women campaign.

