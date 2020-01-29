Health Officers Monitor At least Five Cases of Coronavirus Dies in the United States

Classrooms, residents of the United States have been tested for the new coronavirus, which has reportedly caused thousands of people to become ill, and killed about twenty! The latest case is being looked at in Maryland. The virus has broken out in China, and remains centered there, but health officials are worried it will start spreading to the United States.

According to CNN, 106 people have been killed and more than 4,500 cases of coronavirus have been reported in China, and the numbers will continue to increase. There are also reported at least five cases in the United States.

Coronavirus is a combination of large families of viruses that commonly affect animals, but sometimes develop and spread to humans. Symptoms for people with coronavirus tend to include fever, cough and shortness of breath, which can develop into pneumonia.

#CoronaVirus update.

– 4587 infected.

– 976 in severe condition.

– 106 dead.

– 60 treated and released.

– Some 60 million quarantines.

– Spread across 18 countries.

– The spread is faster than the flu of Spain.

– Spread in Germany.

Maybe it’s time to stop all flights from China? 😑

– PeterSweden (@ PeterSweden7) January 28, 2020

WOW. #HongKong leader Carrie Lam announced the suspension of high-speed train service and all cross-border ferry services between the city and mainland #China in a bid to stop the spread of # coronavirus. # 2019_nCov #CoronavirusOutbreak # 2019nCoV https: // t.co/k06XrqIn0D

– Dr Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) January 28, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping said the coronavirus epidemic was a “demon” that would not allow him to remain in the country. Xi met with World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom in Beijing on Tuesday and said:

“The Chinese are engaged in a serious fight against the outbreak of new coronavirus pneumonia. People’s lives and health have always been a top priority for the Chinese government, and the prevention and control of the epidemic is the most important work in the country. at the moment, so I have assigned and discarded my works, ”Xi said.

“I believe that as long as we can strengthen our confidence, come together, scientifically prevent and control the epidemic, and adopt accurate measures, we will definitely overcome this epidemic.”

