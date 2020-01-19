Head of the Puerto Rico disaster agency fired for discovery of unused supplies from Hurricane Maria

The head of the Puerto Rico emergency agency was fired after the discovery of a warehouse full of supplies dating from Hurricane Maria.

Governor Wanda Vazquez said the products had remained unused since the September 2017 disaster, which killed about 3,000 people.

She ordered an investigation and described the inaction of Carlos Acevedo, the director of the emergency management office (NMEAD), as “unacceptable.”

“There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to help those in the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been stored in the warehouse,” said the governor.

Ms. Vázquez nominated José Reyes, who oversees the National Guard in Puerto Rico, as the new commissioner of the agency.

1/20

Team leader Kenney takes refuge under the blade of an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division preparing to take off during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Isla Grande, Puerto Rico, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

2/20

An HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division takes off behind Team Leader Alexander Blake and his fellow soldiers during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Morovis, October 5, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

3/20

The Bynum crew member is in tropical rain while an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division prepares to take off during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, on Isla Grande, 6 October 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

4/20

Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter pilot Chris Greenway receives a hug from a woman who thanks him for the water while working with the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Verde de Comerio , October 7, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

5/20

A man carries a water box away from an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after soldiers working with the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division left relief supplies during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Jayuya, 5 October 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

6/20

Team leader Alexander Blake, of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division, loads water in a helicopter during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, on Isla Grande, October 5, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

20/7

Residents wait for soldiers in UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division to deliver food and water during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in San Lorenzo

Reuters

8/20

An HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division lands in a field to avoid lightning during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Manati, October 5, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

09/20

Residents hold their hands up to indicate that they need water while the Blackhawk UH-60 helicopters of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division pass flying during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, near Ciales, 7 October 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

10/20

Tropical rain splashes on a runway while the HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division expect the weather to clear during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Isla Grande, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

11/20

Pilot Eldwin Bocanegra Torres talks to residents isolated by landslides in the mountains after unloading food and water from a helicopter during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, near Utuado, October 10, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

12/20

Residents stand in front of wind-damaged trees while waiting for soldiers in UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division to deliver food and water during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in San Lorenzo, on October 7, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

13/20

The contents of a house are seen from the air during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria near Utuado, October 10, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

14/20

Thomas looks out the window of an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter from the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division, loaded with relief supplies, during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria on Isla Grande, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

15/20

A message written on the rooftop is seen from the air during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria near Humacao, October 10, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

16/20

An HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division lands in a field during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria in San Sebastian, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

17/20

First-class sergeant Eladio Tirado, who is from Puerto Rico, is looking for a landing site for a Blackhawk UH-60 helicopter of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the Armored First Division, during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria near Ciales, October 7, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

18/20

Children carry water from an HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter after soldiers working with the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st US Army Airborne Division. UU. They left relief supplies during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Jayuya, October 5, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

19/20

First-class sergeant Eladio Tirado of the Combat Aviation Brigade of the First Armored Division, which is from Puerto Rico, speaks with residents while helping during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in San Lorenzo, October 7 of 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

20/20

Residents look through a fence at the helicopters of the “Dustoff” unit of the 101st Airborne Division that was parked in a closed field during recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria, in Lares, October 6, 2017

Reuters / Lucas Jackson

A group of angry citizens stormed the warehouse in the southern coastal city of Ponce before the governor made the announcement.

Hours before his dismissal, Acevedo had rejected claims that supplies were being wasted after a video showed thousands of bottles of water stacked in the warehouse.

“The citizen who entered today to share the images on social networks violated the security perimeter, which represented a risk for him,” he said in a statement.

“For this reason, our colleagues ordered him to leave the area.”

The US territory is still recovering from an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 earlier this month that left a person dead and caused damages estimated at $ 200 million (£ 154 million).

More than 7,000 people remain in shelters since the earthquake, which is said to have been the largest to hit the island in a century.

