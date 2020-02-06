“He started working at Shikara after my mother died in 2007”

For veteran filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, it has not been an easy task to bring a story of the land of its roots to the big screen while remaining impartial. His latest film “Shikara: the untold story of the cashmere panditas” takes place in the context of the Kashmir pandit exodus from the Kashmir valley in late 1989 and early 1990, following the violent Islamist insurgency.

“I have worked a lot in all these years, but this was perhaps my biggest challenge, since I had to continue being dispassionate as a filmmaker to represent the truth, and yet present a compelling argument that the only solution to that hate is love Center of my movie. The love between Shiv Kumar Dhar and Shanti (the protagonists), Shanti is also my mother’s name, by the way, it is a binding factor that forces us to think beyond hate, “Chopra said.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra: “He started working in Shikara after the death of my mother in 2007”

When asked what it took so long to make the film, since 30 years have passed since he left Kashmir, the filmmaker responded: “I started working on this publication with the disappearance of my mother in 2007. The exodus of Kashmiri Pandit It is a known problem, but the complexities and the accumulation of events that led to the expulsion of the Kashmir Pandits are unknown. This film required significant research so that we could tell an absorbing story that is based on facts and that helps highlight this conversation. ”

“Filming took place mainly in Kashmir, which was under strong security coverage, so we had limited time to do the job. Authenticity was the key, ”he added.

The filmmaker also explained how difficult it was the process of writing the story for the big screen of the film, which marks his return to the address in Bollywood after 13 years.

“The writing also took significant time since I had to examine tons of documentation and videos to bring reality to the celluloid. This movie was hard to write. I worked with Abhijat Joshi and Rahul Pandita for several years before I could give it life. “

Coming from Jammu and Kashmir, Vidhu Vinod Chopra wants peace to return to the valley, just as it was in its growing years. Given a chance, would you feel safe to resettle there?

“Unambiguously yes. For me, it is more important that peace, love and affection return to the valley. The ties that existed between the communities reconnect and we live happily ever after, ”said Chopra.

He also commented on the current scenario of the Valley. “I go there every year. The land is still as beautiful as it was, but demographically it has changed because many Pandits are gone. So it is not the same. It has become a bit desolate, and that hits you sometimes. I wait and pray that one day it will be as it was again ”.

The filmmaker urges young people specifically to watch the movie because he feels they should learn about the tense history of the valley, how Kashmir became what it is today.

“It is an extremely important part of the story that has not been spoken and documented well enough for people to know. There is a great saying “If you don’t know history, you are doomed to repeat it.” I urge young people to go see this movie to learn about Pandit’s exodus and see how love can conquer all hate, “he said, adding:” For me, this is not just a movie. It is a kind of movement, to make the whole nation realize the trauma that this community experienced and the absolute impotence with which they have been crowded in various refugee camps across the country. “

“Shikara: the untold story of the cashmere panditas” marks the Bollywood debut of actors Aadil Khan and Sadia rehearsing the lead roles. The movie premiere is scheduled for February 7.

