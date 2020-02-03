“He is not a terrorist”: with Kin of 4 officers from Martyred Delhi, Kejriwal reverses the attack by Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: In an attempt to tell BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s story “Kejriwal is a terrorist”, the Aam Aadmi party contacted families of four martyrs who are responsible for the patriotism of the Prime Minister of Delhi.

In a three-minute video message, relatives of Delhi police officers, a firefighter and an assistant sub-inspector of police wondered how Verma and the Union Minister of the Interior AAP covenant Arvind Kejriwal could be called a terrorist if he is someone who is India has served selflessly.

Lauding Delhi government for giving “Rs 1 crore help” to the family of martyrs, members said their financial situation has improved after monetary help. “The worries we had after our son died were taken care of by the government in the national capital,” said an older couple.

Another relative said: “No government can think about how the lives of such families could change by giving a helping hand.” His statement is then seconded by relatives of another martyr, who says that Kejriwal is a simple man who works selflessly for people.

The video was posted on Twitter by Delhi CM itself, who encouraged people to listen to what the relatives of killed officers had to say. The video was viewed more than 17,000 times in more than an hour.

Kejriwal recently held a press conference about the BJP MP’s remark, asking if someone would become a terrorist by helping the poor and fighting corruption. The Delhi CM added that residents of Delhi must now decide “whether they regard me as their son, brother or antankwadi”.

AAP had also filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi against Verma and demanded registration of an FIR against him for allegedly calling Kejriwal a “terrorist.”

Changing a negative story to gain support for someone’s party was previously seen during Lok Sabha elections, when the Bharatiya Janata party changed the campaign “chowkidar chor hai” from congress president Rahul Gandhi to “hum bhi chowkidar” slogan in voice support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi had made the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ attack on PM Modi, who led corruption and misconduct when purchasing 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France, an indictment that was repeatedly rubbed in by the government.

This “offensive” led BJP to launch a massive “mai bhi chowkidar” campaign that started with a visual of Modi in a video clip and said, “Rest assured, your chowkidar is completely alert.”

After the launch, the Prime Minister, as well as a number of BJP leaders across the country, added the prefix “chowkidar” to their Twitter handles as a sign of support for the poll campaign. Days later PM Modi had spoken to more than 25 Lakh Chowkidars from all over the country through audio conferencing. He also launched a destructive attack on the opposition party’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ campaign.

