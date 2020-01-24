Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior: The brilliant run continued until the end of the second week. Even on Thursday, these figures did not drop 7,02 crores Arrived. On Wednesday, the film gathered 7,09 crores so we can well imagine how strong Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan are in the old treasury.

Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior Box Office Day 14: Has an excellent second week to pass Ek Tha Tiger and 3 idiots

The film has also been tax-exempt in Maharashtra and this will give a huge boost to the cinegoers. This is a belt where maximum collections are coming, which means that even the third weekend would be great. Tanhaji: Unsung Warrior has already gathered 197,45 crores in two weeks, a show that has created almost many blockbusters since the inception of the 100 Crore and 200 Crore Club.

In fact, today’s directed film Om Raut not only enters the 200 Crore Club, but will also go through the lifetime collections of Ek Tha Tiger (198 crores) and 3 idiots (202 crores). There are many other biggies that period drama has overcome on its way to 250 crores milestone (which is now set) and it will not be surprising if he will truly break this mark.

Note: All collections by production and distribution sources

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!